SA Post Office enters business rescue

The Pretoria High Court has granted the application by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies to place the SA Post Office under business rescue - with immediate effect. The provisional liquidation process has thus fallen away.

Image source: Ann H from Pexels

This ruling paves the way for the SA Post Office to get back on track - towards the implementation of the Post Office of Tomorrow Strategy.

This will be preceded by the two Court appointed interim business rescue practitioners’ engagement with all SAPO creditors on matters related to the outstanding debt.

The business rescue process gives SAPO the required protection and moratorium against any further legal claims, while the organisation is being brought back into stability. It further accelerates the speed of return to meaningful trading - as the provisional liquidation process had a negative impact on the company’s trading performance over the last three months.

This milestone ruling comes at a critical juncture in SAPO’s history, with the new Post Office Amendment Bill seeking to broaden the entity’s service offering beyond traditional postal services, thus allowing the Post Office to launch new products and services to the market in the near future.

The relevance of the role played by the SA Post Office was confirmed in an independent postal sector study commissioned by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).