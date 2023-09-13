Industries

Africa


New faces and trading places: Celebrating the women of Cox Yeats

13 Sep 2023
Issued by: Cox Yeats
"This year marks 100 years since the promulgation of the Women Legal Practitioners Act 7 of 1923, enabling women to practice law and changing the trajectory of the legal profession for ever," says Andrew Clark, managing partner of Cox Yeats in Durban.
Christine Seger
Christine Seger
Adelin Dalais
Adelin Dalais

“We are thrilled to have welcomed four new female partners this year to the growing Cox Yeats team,” he continues, “bringing the total female complement in the firm to 81 of the total 107 staff across the country in our Joburg, Cape Town and Durban offices.”

New partners in Durban Adelin Dalais, Christine Seger, join former Rona Evans and Aideen Ross and Magreet Henning at the Joburg practice.

“The first six months of 2023 have been focused on growth,” Clark continues. “The expansion of our geographic footprint, as well as the strengthening of staff numbers and areas of expertise, have cemented our position as a truly national firm.”

Especially notable in this significant year for women lawyers, the women of the firm have been recognised across all the major legal awards platforms, again demonstrating the depth of experience and expertise the firm offers to clients.

In Chambers Global 2023, three female professionals were recognised for their expertise in shipping and insurance, with Tamryn Simpson scooping the ‘Up and Coming’ spot in shipping. Cox Yeats won ‘Law Firm of the Year for expertise in Insurance Law and Real Estate Law’ in the 14th Edition of Best Lawyers® in South Africa 2023, with Lazelle Paola and Tina Halstead ((Real Estate Law) bringing in the honours. At a local level, Cox Yeats won top PMR honours in the category Best Medium-sized Law Firm 2023.

“Celebrating 100 years of women is law is a milestone, but there are still so many challenges facing the total inclusion of women practitioners in the sector,” emphasises Andrew Clark. “This requires ongoing focus for the years to come, especially with the young women coming into the profession.”

Cox Yeats
Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
