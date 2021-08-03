Apple Pay enabled for FNB customers

FNB announced that it has made Apply Pay available to its customers. "Over one million customers use the iOS version of the FNB App where they can add their card to Apple Pay or open the app to add FNB cards," the company said in a statement.

How to set up

FNB payments executive, Raj Makanjee, says the bank is witnessing a wave of contactless payments adoption by its credit, debit and fusion card-holders. “In March and April this year, FNB customers consecutively made over 30 million contactless transactions topping R10bn each month,” he says.CEO of FNB Card, Chris Labuschagne says, “Apple Pay will further accelerate the adoption of contactless payments for customers and it is available to all FNB customers with compatible Apple devices. Once Apple Pay is set up on the device, it can be used immediately to make payments. Our customers can add their virtual card via the FNB App and make a purchase using Apple Pay which provides customers with control via the FNB App.”To set up Apple Pay on iPhone using the FNB App, select ‘Cards’, choose to create a new Virtual Card specifically for Apple Pay or alternatively select an existing Virtual Card, then select ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ and follow the instructions. Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad and Mac to make more purchases in apps or on the web.Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps and on Apple Watch. FNB customers will continue to receive all the rewards and beneﬁts offered by FNB's cards including eBucks and purchase protection on qualifying transactions.Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.“The first 1,000 FNB customers to add their Virtual Card via the FNB App and make a purchase using Apple Pay will receive 2500 eBucks,” FNB said.