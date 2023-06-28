Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Perfect WordTQ GroupBET SoftwareEverlyticBluegrass DigitalOmnisientDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA set for better internet experience after Icasa triples Wi-Fi spectrum - Ispa

28 Jun 2023
According to the Internet Service Providers' Association of SA (Ispa), the recent decision by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to release an extra 500Mhz of bandwidth has effectively tripled the spectrum accessible for WiFi connectivity in vehicles and buildings. However, users will need to upgrade their routers to the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard to take full advantage of this expanded capacity.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Towards the end of May, Icasa published an Amendment to Annexure B of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations (2015) in respect of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Licence Exemptions.

The lower 6GHz spectrum band has now been opened up for the provision of WiFi which is the connectivity option of choice for South African consumers and government connectivity initiatives like SA Connect and the National Broadband Project.

“For home, small office/home office (Soho) and SME users, in particular, the recent amendments to the radio regulations dramatically increase the spectrum available for use by WiFi applications,” says Dominic Cull, Ispa regulatory advisor.

Spectrum decreases contention thereby providing for a more stable environment for denser wireless networks.

“This latest Icasa move caters for many more connected devices on the home WiFi network, particularly in high-density and multi-level buildings,” he adds.

Icasa expands Wi-Fi services with new spectrum allocation in lower 6GHz band
Icasa expands Wi-Fi services with new spectrum allocation in lower 6GHz band

24 May 2023

As high-speed fibre optic cable is rolled out across South Africa, home WiFi has traditionally been a bottleneck with lightning-fast connectivity crashing headlong into the limitations of wireless home and Soho set-ups.

Too many competing devices, exceeding the range of the technology or obstacles obstructing the radio signal can all result in high-speed internet access actually being experienced as mediocre transfer and browsing speeds.

Fortunately, the amendment to Annexure B of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations (2015) coupled with the advent of the next-generation upgrade that is WiFi 6/6E and 7, should see faster speeds experienced by supported devices in the home and Soho environments.

In addition, W-Fi 6E is a new standard that can offer innovations and allow importers to bring in cutting-edge WiFi products to South Africa.

“The world today is hyper-competitive and no country can afford to rest on its technology laurels. Ispa, therefore, looks forward to Icasa opening up the rest of the 6Ghz band in a similar manner as its recent, very positive move,” concludes Cull.

NextOptions
Read more: Dominic Cull, ICASA, ISPA, WiFi, Independent Communications Authority of SA, Internet Service Providers' Association of SA



Related

Icasa to seek consultant for IMT spectrum licensing
Icasa to seek consultant for IMT spectrum licensing12 Jun 2023
Image source: maksym yemelyanov –
Icasa forms Council Committee to gauge impact of load shedding on communications industry30 May 2023
Icasa expands Wi-Fi services with new spectrum allocation in lower 6GHz band
Icasa expands Wi-Fi services with new spectrum allocation in lower 6GHz band24 May 2023
Yolisa Kedama appointed as new acting chairperson of Icasa
Yolisa Kedama appointed as new acting chairperson of Icasa4 Apr 2023
Ispa calls on new Minister of Communications to address cost to communicate in SA
Ispa calls on new Minister of Communications to address cost to communicate in SA29 Mar 2023
Fibre network operators get word of caution around 'forcing' upgrades on consumers
Fibre network operators get word of caution around 'forcing' upgrades on consumers6 Mar 2023
Growing threat of ransomware in SA needs immediate action, says Ispa
Growing threat of ransomware in SA needs immediate action, says Ispa22 Feb 2023
Icasa appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO
Icasa appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO31 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz