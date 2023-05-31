Industries

Bidvest Mobility partners with Datalogic to take mobility to the next level

31 May 2023
Issued by: Bidvest Mobility
Bidvest Mobility, a leading provider of mobile computing and barcoding solutions, will showcase its latest innovations in supply chain software and technologies in partnership with Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and process automation solutions, at the upcoming 2023 SAPICS Conference and Exhibition.
Bidvest Mobility will demonstrate its advanced supply chain management solutions, while Datalogic will showcase its latest mobile computers, scanners, and other data capture devices. This includes Datalogic’s cutting-edge in-line scanning devices, which will be demonstrated on a real conveyor belt, typically used in production lines in manufacturing and DC or warehouse environments.

Also on display will be the latest Datalogic near-to-far handheld scanning devices, which are designed for rugged industrial environments and are supported by wireless charging and smart battery technologies. Several of these mobile devices feature Datalogic’s proprietary star cordless narrow-band radio system that provides the most versatile, far-reaching and effective communication, without being affected by interference caused by existing wireless networks, such as Wi-Fi and/ or other Bluetooth devices.

A drawcard at their exhibit will be the Datalogic UNIQ laser marker, where visitors will receive a gift personalised with their name, demonstrating that the tiniest details can be etched onto various materials, leaving an indelible mark that will withstand the rigours inflicted on products passing through a typical supply chain.

A team of experts from Bidvest Mobility and Datalogic will be on hand at their stand to provide advice on how to integrate the various enterprise mobility solutions and technologies into your operation.

Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility said: “Datalogic’s advanced data capture devices and automation solutions complement our supply chain management solutions, and together, we can help businesses streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience. We look forward to showcasing our joint capabilities to the supply chain community at SAPICS."

Visit Bidvest Mobility at stands ES21/ES22 at SAPICS at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 11 to 14 June 2023.

Bidvest Mobility
Combining the best mobility platform, applications, mobile technologies & support services.
