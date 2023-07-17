Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupGreenCapeAICPA & CIMABinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


High-stakes week: CPI data and Sarb's interest-rate decision to spark rand volatility

17 Jul 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
This week is a big week for the local economy with our CPI numbers due out as well as the Sarb's MPC interest-rate decision on Thursday, 20 July, and we could see some volatility in the rand.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Profit-taking and weak Chinese economic data pressured the rand in early trade.

China's Q2 YoY GDP was up 6.3% versus market estimates of 7.3%, while both retail sales and industrial production numbers were disappointing. Markets are now looking out for any new stimulus measures from Chinese authorities to boost the ailing economy while global growth is once again in focus.

Risk currencies soften

The dollar has opened relatively flat against the majors, with the DXY quoted just below the 100.00 level. Asian currencies, along with risk-sensitive currencies like the rand are softer this morning.

The rand is currently at R18.14 after having ended last week at R18.08. The rand firmed to below R17.90 last week on the back of the softer US inflation data which raised hopes of an end to the Fed's rate hiking cycle, but some profit-taking saw the rand soften on Friday.

Commodities retreat

Precious metal prices have softened this morning in the wake of the Chinese GDP number but gold is still managing to hold above the $1,950 level. Platinum, palladium, and copper have also retreated from last week's stronger levels as markets await any news on new Chinese stimulus moves.

Once again global growth concerns, along with the resumption of production out of Libya have seen Brent crude slip to below the $80.00 level.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: CPI, trade, commodities, Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE



Related

Source: New Development Bank.
Brics' New Development Bank committed to boosting local currency usage10 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
Dollar firms as weak Chinese data dampen risk appetite5 Jul 2023
Source:
Dollar holding steady at Friday's weaker levels3 Jul 2023
Source: © Michael Turner - 123RF
Inflation, global growth, and recession fears driving current risk aversion26 Jun 2023
Source:
May 2023 sees decline in salaries amid economic woes22 Jun 2023
Source:
Consumer inflation slows down for second straight month in May21 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Weak Chinese PMI data further drives risk-off sentiment31 May 2023
Source:
Standard Bank joins forces with DP World30 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz