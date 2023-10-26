Media speculates: Could Reserve Bank's Kuben Naidoo be a great fit for Nedbank?

Nedbank announced the beginning of a process to find a successor for CE Mike Brown at its AGM on 2 June 2023. Nedbank is unable to comment further as this process is still under way and, as per the guidance provided at our interim results, updates on the process will be shared alongside our 2023 year-end results in Q1 2024," the bank noted.

Source: Nedbank.

Currently deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Kuben Naidoo has tendered a surprise resignation 18 months before his term was expected to end. And as Moneyweb has pointed out, he would be a prime candidate and a shoo-in for the role of top dog at Nedbank.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that someone from the government’s financial sector crossed over to the corporate sector. If he takes up the Nedbank position, Naidoo would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Maria Ramos, Daniel Mminele and Tito Mboweni.

