Media speculates: Could Reserve Bank's Kuben Naidoo be a great fit for Nedbank?

Currently deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Kuben Naidoo has tendered a surprise resignation 18 months before his term was expected to end. And as Moneyweb has pointed out, he would be a prime candidate and a shoo-in for the role of top dog at Nedbank.
It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that someone from the government’s financial sector crossed over to the corporate sector. If he takes up the Nedbank position, Naidoo would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Maria Ramos, Daniel Mminele and Tito Mboweni.
