The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) congratulates Keshni Kuni, executive head of IFRS reporting and advisory, tax accounting and reporting at the Standard Bank Group South Africa, for her appointment to the International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB) Global Preparers Forum (GPF) for an initial five-year term.

Keshni is also a member of the SAICA Accounting Practices Committee (APC) and the Financial Reporting Standards Council (FRSC) of South Africa.

The Global Preparers Forum is an independent body from the IASB and the IFRS Foundation, with the specific aim to provide the IASB with regular input from the international community of preparers of financial statements.

SAICA wishes her well as she represents South Africa banking’s view.