The winners of the 2021/2022 Corobrik South African Institute of Architecture (SAIA) Awards of Merit and Awards for Excellence were announced in Johannesburg late last month. The adjudication panel received a total of 42 projects that were entered into the national awards programme.

2021/2022 Corobrik SAIA Awards commendation recipient Die Groenhuis bt Slee & Co. Architects

"The SAIA awards are an important event in the South African architectural calendar. They are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate excellence in a profession that has a profound impact in shaping our homes, neighbourhoods and cities, thus adding value to our daily lives and experiences," said Amira Osman, SAIA president.

The 2021/2022 Corobrik-SAIA Awards of Merit and Awards for Excellence were awarded to the following recipients:

Commendations

Watson Cottage by KLG Architects



House Ferreira by Pinard Architecture



Die Groenhuis by Slee & Co. Architects



Linksfield Shul and Community Centre by Hubo Studio



Barloworld Equipment Showroom by Paragon Architects



Rooftop Productions Alterations by Strukt Architects



Christ Church, Somerset West by Noero Architects



Upper Wheelan House by Douglas & Company Architects



The Bank by Daffonchio Architects



Research project - Neil Aggett Inquest by Savage + Dodd Architects

Awards of Merit

Roundabout Brooklyn by WDesign Architecture Studio



House Campbell by Michael Lumby Architecture



Oggie Showroom by C76 Architecture



House Ströh - Additions, Alterations & Pool House by Len Joubert Architects



UFS Modular Lecture Space & Assesssment Centre by Roodt Architects and GXY Architects



Back to the Start by WDesign Architecture Studio



New Preparatory School for St John's College by Pencharc Pty Ltd



Ode to Oak Pavilion by Rebel Base Collective



Westbury Transformation & Development Centre by Ntsika Architects



Jewel City by GASS Architecture Studios



WGP Bloomingdales Hybrid New Additions and Alterations by DMV Architecture



250 Buitengracht Street Cape Town by Team Architects



Dunkeld Row House by WDesign Architecture Studio



Buffelsdrift – The Main House and Wine Store by SAOTA & Jaco Booyens Architect



The Onyx – Jewel City by GASS Architecture Studios



New Atrium Extension for Herschel Girls' School by KLG Architects



Research project - The Architecture of Peter Rich: conversations with Africa by Prof. Jonathan Alfred Noble

2021/2022 Corobrik SAIA Award for Excellence recipient Jewel City by GASS Architecture Studios

Awards for Excellence