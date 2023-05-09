National Construction Incubator appoints new board

The National Construction Incubator (NCI) has appointed a new board of directors following its annual general meeting held last month.

Said NCI CEO and trustee Patricia Chalwa: “I believe their knowledge and skills will undoubtedly help NCI achieve greater heights and continue to transform the construction sector. With their support, we will continue to achieve outstanding results and remain at the forefront of the construction industry."

The new board members will work closely with Dr Joy Ndlovu who was appointed chairperson to support the incubator's mission of promoting sustainable construction in South Africa.

"The National Construction Incubator is a vital entity that plays a significant role in the development of the construction industry in South Africa. We are pleased to welcome the newly appointed board members who bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise. We are confident that they will work tirelessly to build a vibrant and sustainable construction industry in South Africa," said Ndlovu.