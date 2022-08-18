Industries

Open-top Aston Martin DBR22 unveiled

18 Aug 2022
Monterey Car Week is about to kick off in California. The week-long event allows OEMs to showcase their latest creations to the uber-wealthy. One manufacturer has jumped the gun by unveiling an all-new model today. Say hello to the Aston Martin DBR22.
Open-top Aston Martin DBR22 unveiled

The Aston Martin DBR22 was designed and built by the company’s bespoke division called Q by Aston Martin. The in-house arm celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for a few lucky individuals. Q by Aston Martin was responsible for the Vulcan (which you can read about here). The Brutish one-off Victor is another that came from the same department.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

News

