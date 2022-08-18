Open-top Aston Martin DBR22 unveiled

The Aston Martin DBR22 was designed and built by the company’s bespoke division called Q by Aston Martin. The in-house arm celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for a few lucky individuals. Q by Aston Martin was responsible for the Vulcan (which you can read about here). The Brutish one-off Victor is another that came from the same department.
