Open-top Aston Martin DBR22 unveiled

Monterey Car Week is about to kick off in California. The week-long event allows OEMs to showcase their latest creations to the uber-wealthy. One manufacturer has jumped the gun by unveiling an all-new model today. Say hello to the Aston Martin DBR22.

The Aston Martin DBR22 was designed and built by the company’s bespoke division called Q by Aston Martin. The in-house arm celebrates a decade of building exclusive cars for a few lucky individuals. Q by Aston Martin was responsible for the Vulcan (which you can read about here). The Brutish one-off Victor is another that came from the same department. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...