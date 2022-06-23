Industries

    BMW debuts the M3 Touring

    23 Jun 2022
    It has taken six generations and over 35 years now finally, the car that fans have been shouting for has finally been launched. Say hello to the BMW M3 Touring.
    Although this body style has not yet been confirmed for SA, so local BMW M fans can’t get too excited.

    The BMW M3 Touring is the third member of the performance 3 Series range. It joins the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. Additional bracing is installed underneath the car for added stiffness, which helps add about 100kg of mass.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
    SOURCE

    Double Apex
    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape
    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

