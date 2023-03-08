Boyz II Men confirms SA tour dates

G21 Entertainment together with Vertex Events announced South African show dates for the legendary super group Boyz II Men happening later this year.

The tour will kick off in Cape Town on 31 October 2023 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on 2 November in Pretoria concluding in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on 4 November 2023.

Following discussions with the group’s management, week G21 Entertainment frontman Glen Netshipise stated “We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit .”

Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1790.

Also previously purchased tickets in 2020/2021 for the cancelled show will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders will need to get in touch with Ticketpro to get their old tickets exchanged.

Boyz II South African tour dates

Cape Town: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Pretoria: SUNBET ARENA, Time Square

Thursday, 2 November 2023

North West: Superbowl, Sun City

Saturday, 4 November 2023

The Boyz II Men South African tour will be powered by media partners Kaya FM and Kfm 94.5.