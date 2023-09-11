Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Agriculture jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


A massive diesel price hike reintroduces cost pressures at the onset of the new agriculture season

11 Sep 2023
Paul MakubeBy: Paul Makube
Following signs of moderation in costs at the farm level with fertiliser prices declining by over 30% relative to last year, hopes of reduced pressure on profit margins are almost dashed after the recent hefty increase in fuel prices particularly diesel for September 2023.
Source: ©Phanuwat Nandee via
Source: ©Phanuwat Nandee via 123RF

The overall agriculture producer price index (PPI) increased by 15% year-on-year (y/y) in 2022, but has since decelerated sharply in 2023 with the average for the year-to-July at 6% y/y. The recently announced increase of R2.84/l and R2.76/l in the price of the two grades of diesel namely, the 0.05% and 0.005% Sulphur content respectively, reintroduces cost pressures across the agriculture value chain.

Again, the resurgent average international Brent crude oil price which rose by 7.5% month-on-month (m/m) in August 2023 to US$85.12/ barrel and the 2% m/m depreciation in the rand exchange rate underpinned the recent hike in fuel prices. Additionally, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy approved a 5 cents per litre upward adjustment to the retail margin for all octane grades of petrol.

Expect steep increases to all grades of fuel this September - AA
Expect steep increases to all grades of fuel this September - AA

1 Sep 2023

Crude oil prices seem to be on an uptrend lately and edged closer to US$90/bbl. Due to the tightening global supply outlook on the back of the Saudi Arabian and Russian product cuts. Nonetheless, this rally may be limited due to the seasonal downturn in Chinese demand heading into winter, and coupled with subdued economic growth for the country.

Fuel price hike to impact all agricultural sectors

For the agriculture sector, this is obviously bad news especially since this comes at the onset of the new summer crop season with preparation for planting in the eastern areas about to begin. The grain industry which breathed a sigh of relief with moderation in fertiliser prices now faces higher costs for planting as fuel accounts for about 10% of the grain and oilseed variable costs.

For the livestock and horticulture sector, fuel is critical for the transportation of produce to markets and recently a huge input in operations and cold storage following the onset of loadshedding. With loadshedding now reaching stage 6, farmers will be forced to run generators for extended periods to maintain the cold storage. A breakage in the cold chain compromises the quality and safety of perishables such as fruit, vegetables, and meat and may further cause huge financial losses to farmers.

Higher fuel prices may worsen consumer inflation which has tracked back within the SARB’s target range of 3% to 6% thus prolonging the period of elevated interest rates. Elevated debt-serving costs for farmers have been a constraint for potential agriculture production expansion. Tight profit margins will limit the producers' and processors’ capacity to absorb further cost pressures.

NextOptions
Paul Makube
Paul Makube's articles

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
    Read more: Agribusiness, fertiliser, farmers, grains, sustainable farming, horticulture, livestock farming, agriculture industry, Paul Makube, crude oil prices, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing

    Related

    Didiza commends agri sector's contribution to economy
    Didiza commends agri sector's contribution to economy4 hours ago
    Source: Ruben Hanssen via
    'Worthless' forest carbon offsets risk exacerbating climate change28 Aug 2023
    Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme
    Farmers bring arts education to local schools with innovative programme25 Aug 2023
    Why your breakfast costs are lower this year
    Why your breakfast costs are lower this year24 Aug 2023
    #WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA
    #WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA22 Aug 2023
    Sustaining existing trade partnerships and finding new markets is imperative for SA agriculture
    Sustaining existing trade partnerships and finding new markets is imperative for SA agriculture22 Aug 2023
    Tides are turning for SA's wine industry, despite challenges
    Tides are turning for SA's wine industry, despite challenges21 Aug 2023
    3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth
    3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth18 Aug 2023

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz