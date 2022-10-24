Crocs South Africa stepping into style with new retail store look

Crocs has solidified its place in the hearts of South Africans as the go-to footwear brand, and have gained a loyal fanbase across the country, thanks to its inclusive styles and unique approach to accessible fashion.

The brand recently launched one of its first new-look global concept stores in Sandton City on 12 October 2022. Crocs started this revamp process with their East Gate Mall branch that launched in September and will continue to bring the best shopping experience to the customer with the new store format. The new store look places the product at the forefront and takes a modern approach to retail stores with more sleek and sophistication that keeps the shopper in mind at all times. The freshly renovated space allows the shoes to do all the talking – the iconic pops of colour and bold new designs are put at the forefront and make it easy for shoppers to choose the perfect pair to match their unique style and personality.

In a joint celebration of Crocs 20th birthday (better known as Croctober) and the new store launch, the brand invited 40 influencers and media to visit the Crocs store in Sandton City and have a personal shopping experience. While enjoying canapés and bubbly, guests could shop for any pair of Crocs and fully personalise it with Crocs’ uber-popular Jibbitz™️ charms to allow guests to completely express themselves.

“Our customers are our number one priority, and we will always make changes across our stores to give our customers the best shopping experience. We strive towards innovation and our 'Comes As You Are' brand ethos at all times.” says marketing manager for Crocs South Africa, Samantha Wade.

With an increased focus on personalisation and encouraging the uniqueness of its consumers, Crocs has continued to reach its fans through strategic in-store, influencer and digital marketing activations and visibility. The brand is set to reach an even larger market in the upcoming months, thanks to the in-store upgrades set to go live across the country and an intense focus on being a brand for the people.

Staying true to their beliefs, Crocs will continue to launch trendy new styles in the upcoming summer months while always keeping their fans top of mind. Stay in the know about what Crocs is up to by signing up for the Crocs SA newsletter at www.crocssa.co.za, and follow them on Instagram (@crocsza) and Facebook (Crocs South Africa).



