Using innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future

With climate change on the rise and our planet's finite resources in the spotlight, sustainability is an issue that should be on everyone's mind. Finding ways to look after the Earth and solutions to ensure a brighter future for generations to come is becoming more of a concern for ordinary people and businesses.

In light of Earth Day on 22 April, LG is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability by highlighting its efforts to the cause. Sustainability doesn’t just refer to activities like recycling or preserving wildlife, it’s also about looking after society and finding ways to uplift and empower people.The first step in creating a sustainable future is to foster our country’s economic growth. One of the best, and most sustainable ways, to do this is to alleviate poverty by creating job opportunities.LG has stepped in to promote economic growth and job opportunities by opening a factory in KwaZulu-Natal to manufacture televisions and monitors for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Not only will this contribute to the growth of KwaZulu-Natal’s economy, but also Africa’s growth as a whole. This project has the potential to improve other sectors in the value chain.An area of concern for South Africa’s future that has potential long-term consequences is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To assist in reducing the spread of the virus while providing the best treatment possible to patients, LG partnered with Clairwood Hospital to transform their general wards into intensive care units (ICUs) for isolation and quarantine.Air handling units were upgraded to optimise filtration levels to provide clean air inside the ICUs. These units were installed externally to meet sanitation requirements and to make troubleshooting and maintenance easier.LG’s commitment to sustainability management includes the promotion of intelligent lifestyles enabled by innovation. For instance, the company’s ThinQ app has been designed to ensure users can control their smart appliances from any location. This means that instead of leaving appliances running unattended, you can choose when to switch them on and manage their energy consumption. As a result, you can reduce your energy costs and use your appliances more efficiently.The business is also constantly using technology to increase energy efficiency in its appliances. An example of this is its dual inverter technology which enables its air conditioners to operate efficiently, saving up to 70% in energy.There are so many ways to promote a sustainable future and LG is always looking for ways to encompass every single aspect of this. Isn’t it time that you did the same?