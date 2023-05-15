Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Global Team Horse Racing (GTH)The Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersHybrid Media ConsultingPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Renowned Caravela Portuguese Festival returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023

15 May 2023
Issued by: The Publicity Workshop
The renowned Caravela Festival, brought to you by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023, outdoors at Casa dos Poveiros, 177 Dayan Rd, Dayanglen, Boksburg.
Renowned Caravela Portuguese Festival returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023

Famous for its food, world class music and lifestyle events in 2017 and 2018, the Caravela Portuguese Festival promises another three days of unrivalled fun for the whole family. In keeping with the generous community spirit of Portuguese South Africans. This year, the festival will be supporting the SPCA Boksburg & Hospice.

Over the three days there will be star studded live concert performances from the likes of Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Karen Zoid, Lee Cole as well as Afrikaans superstars Riana Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld whilst Mi Casa, Goodluck and DJ Luis Almeida will keep the dancefloor pumping well into the night. More artist information to follow.

American writer Victoria Moran once opined “Enjoy your food, enjoy your life” and that’s exactly what you can expect at the Caravela Festival - a wide range of delectable and mouthwatering food awaits every palate including delicious prawns, espetada, chouriço, grilled chicken and many other delicacies that only the Portuguese know how to cook! You’ll be able to wash this down with the famous Caipirinha or tangy vinho verde.

Come paint the town ‘red and green’ Portuguese style, and make a date with the Caravela Portuguese Festival from 2-4 June 2023. Bookings are now open at Computicket: www.bit.ly/CaravelaTickets2023.

  • Price: Friday: R120
  • Saturday: R180
  • Sunday: R160
  • Kids 6-12 yrs (all days): R60
  • Kids 0-5 yrs (all days): Free

Facebook: caravelafestival / Instagram: caravelaportuguesefestival

NextOptions
The Publicity Workshop
The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
Read more: music events, lifestyle events

Related

Deborah Cox to headline Magic Music Sessions in May
Deborah Cox to headline Magic Music Sessions in May27 Mar 2023
Eduvos and RGB Gaming take on Comic Con Cape Town 2023
EduvosEduvos and RGB Gaming take on Comic Con Cape Town 202323 Mar 2023
Source:
Cotton Fest announces Johannesburg lineup24 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Pratibha Singh Baghel
Inner Circle Entertainment announces two concerts12 Jan 2023
Image by Mark Breetzke: Sipho Mabuse rocking De Waal Park
Concerts in the Park: How a leftover pocket between reservoirs became a music hub29 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Trevor Jones
#MusicExchange: A catch-up with global composer Trevor Jones1 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Marc Marot will be delivering the keynote address at #Mex22
#Mex22 set to welcome former managing director of Island Records18 Oct 2022
Image supplied: The MTN Bushfire crowd in 2017
MTN Bushfire announces official lineup!16 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz