Renowned Caravela Portuguese Festival returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023

The renowned Caravela Festival, brought to you by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023, outdoors at Casa dos Poveiros, 177 Dayan Rd, Dayanglen, Boksburg.

Famous for its food, world class music and lifestyle events in 2017 and 2018, the Caravela Portuguese Festival promises another three days of unrivalled fun for the whole family. In keeping with the generous community spirit of Portuguese South Africans. This year, the festival will be supporting the SPCA Boksburg & Hospice.

Over the three days there will be star studded live concert performances from the likes of Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Karen Zoid, Lee Cole as well as Afrikaans superstars Riana Nel and Bobby van Jaarsveld whilst Mi Casa, Goodluck and DJ Luis Almeida will keep the dancefloor pumping well into the night. More artist information to follow.

American writer Victoria Moran once opined “Enjoy your food, enjoy your life” and that’s exactly what you can expect at the Caravela Festival - a wide range of delectable and mouthwatering food awaits every palate including delicious prawns, espetada, chouriço, grilled chicken and many other delicacies that only the Portuguese know how to cook! You’ll be able to wash this down with the famous Caipirinha or tangy vinho verde.

Come paint the town ‘red and green’ Portuguese style, and make a date with the Caravela Portuguese Festival from 2-4 June 2023. Bookings are now open at Computicket: www.bit.ly/CaravelaTickets2023.

Price: Friday: R120



Saturday: R180



Sunday: R160



Kids 6-12 yrs (all days): R60



Kids 0-5 yrs (all days): Free

Facebook: caravelafestival / Instagram: caravelaportuguesefestival