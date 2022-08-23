Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Accounts Manager Cape Town
  • Customer Service Representative Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Dalin Oliver presents Stay At Home Comedian

    23 Aug 2022
    Multi-talented comedian Dalin Oliver is getting ready to entertain audiences with his comedy special, Stay At Home Comedian.

    Image supplied: Dalin Oliver is presenting his comedy show in Johannesburg next month
    Image supplied: Dalin Oliver is presenting his comedy show in Johannesburg next month

    Written, performed and produced by Oliver, this hot-property laugh-a-line act is fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and ready to take the stage at Theatre On The Square, Sandton for a limited run.

    After an unplanned sabbatical, also known as the pandemic, the Cape Town-born comic says he is excited to be travelling again and performing to live audiences across the country. He added that he can't wait to tell you about his neighbours; one who constantly complains about loud music despite their “adult tennis” sounds being louder than Notorious B.I.G. on full blast and the other whose cat decided to make Dalin’s apartment his second home where he stays rent free.

    Image supplied: Comic Con Africa is heading to Cape Town in early 2023
    Comic Con Africa heads to Cape Town in 2023

    18 Aug 2022

    This is his latest offering and fourth comedy special.

    “The show launched at the Artscape in Cape Town in November 2021. Since then, I’ve performed it at numerous venues in the Mother City, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Kariega, Oudtshoorn, Bloemfontein and most recently, the Arts Festival where it won the prestigious accolade,” said Oliver.

    The Johannesburg performance precedes shows which will take place in Paternoster and Sedgefield.

    Just like you, Oliver is tired of living life online, checking his Wi-Fi connection and telling people to mute their mics during Zoom calls.

    Image by Erik Umphery: Gregory Porter is coming to South Africa in 2023
    Singing sensation Gregory Porter comes to SA next year

    1 day ago

    Can you even believe we lived through this?

    So, round up all your WhatsApp groups and come have a lekker laugh with Mzansi's favourite comedian, who looks like Vin Diesel you ordered on Wish.

    The show will take place from 27 September to 1 October and tickets are available here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: pandemic, Dalin Oliver, comedy shows, South African comedy, COVID-19, lockdown

    Related

    Image supplied: Sifiso Nene is returning with a new comedy showcase
    Sifiso Nene returns with Baby Mama Drama 223 hours ago
    Source: Wikipedia.
    Zambia central bank leaves policy rate on hold at 9.0%17 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters. A worker at Aspen Pharmacare, is seen at its Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha.
    Aspen Covid vaccine lines risk going idle as J&J orders dwindle11 Aug 2022
    Image supplied: Laura Hendel, marketing manager for Club Med in Southern Africa
    #WomensMonth: Club Med's Laura Hendel on finding focus in pandemic recovery10 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters. Customers look on outside Nedbank at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg.
    Nedbank's interim profits jump 26%10 Aug 2022
    Source: Supplied. Reuters. A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to a man, amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    SA reports first death causally linked to Covid vaccine5 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz