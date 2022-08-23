Dalin Oliver presents Stay At Home Comedian

Multi-talented comedian Dalin Oliver is getting ready to entertain audiences with his comedy special, Stay At Home Comedian.

Image supplied: Dalin Oliver is presenting his comedy show in Johannesburg next month

Written, performed and produced by Oliver, this hot-property laugh-a-line act is fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and ready to take the stage at Theatre On The Square, Sandton for a limited run.

After an unplanned sabbatical, also known as the pandemic, the Cape Town-born comic says he is excited to be travelling again and performing to live audiences across the country. He added that he can't wait to tell you about his neighbours; one who constantly complains about loud music despite their “adult tennis” sounds being louder than Notorious B.I.G. on full blast and the other whose cat decided to make Dalin’s apartment his second home where he stays rent free.

This is his latest offering and fourth comedy special.

“The show launched at the Artscape in Cape Town in November 2021. Since then, I’ve performed it at numerous venues in the Mother City, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Kariega, Oudtshoorn, Bloemfontein and most recently, the Arts Festival where it won the prestigious accolade,” said Oliver.

The Johannesburg performance precedes shows which will take place in Paternoster and Sedgefield.

Just like you, Oliver is tired of living life online, checking his Wi-Fi connection and telling people to mute their mics during Zoom calls.

Can you even believe we lived through this?

So, round up all your WhatsApp groups and come have a lekker laugh with Mzansi's favourite comedian, who looks like Vin Diesel you ordered on Wish.

The show will take place from 27 September to 1 October and tickets are available here.