    Wheelchair tennis champion heads to Wimbledon in high spirits

    27 Jun 2022
    Global beauty company Avon Justine hosted a stakeholder luncheon to bid farewell to tennis sensation Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane in Johannesburg.
    Image supplied: Kgothatso Montjane with Mafahle Mareletse
    Image supplied: Kgothatso Montjane with Mafahle Mareletse

    This is ahead of the crunch wheelchair tournament that will take place at the mecca of professional tennis at Wimbledon in London.

    Montjane is heading to the Wimbledon after a gruelling performance at the French Open where she battled a shoulder injury. Limpopo-born Montjane is Africa’s number one ranked wheelchair tennis player and the fourth-seeded female wheelchair player in the world. As part of the partnership with Avon, Montjane will in return give Avon branding exposure, including on designated clothing. This sponsorship also includes a monthly Avon beauty hamper and an incentive performance bonus.

    Image by WSL/Tostee: Defending Ballito Pro Women's winner, Zoe Steyn from East London loves to compete in Ballito and will be one of the local standouts.
    The Ballito Pro hosts World Surf League and Challenger Series

    10 Jun 2022


    Despite the loss at the French Open, Montjane was in good spirits ahead of the Wimbledon showdown.

    “I have made such remarkable progress because of the necessary resources I have at my disposal. Many tennis players peak at the age of 19, but for me, this was the age when I first picked up a tennis racket. I believe that I am not at the pinnacle of my career and I still have time to clinch the greatest accolade of my career which is an Olympic gold medal. I can only hope that the injuries will not cut my journey short,” she said.

    “The Paris Olympics are just around the corner and I intend to carry with me that winning mentality as an athlete and compete for a gold medal. Paris is a big one, it might be the last one for me – I am looking forward to it,” she added.

    Wheelchair tennis pro KG Montjane bags Avon beauty sponsorship
    Wheelchair tennis pro KG Montjane bags Avon beauty sponsorship

    27 Sep 2021


    Mafahle Mareletse, managing director of Avon Justine, said the partnership between Avon and Montjane is a marriage of two brands that share the same values and synergies.

    “At the heart of Avon is the quest to empower women and enable them to unlock and reach their full potential. As a brand that prides itself on its empowerment ethos, it is no surprise that we always strive to stand with the underdog and this is why KG chose us and we chose her. We are proud of our association with Montjane and we remain confident that she will continue to fly South Africa’s flag high and put the country on the map,” said Mareletse.

    The tournament at Wimbledon will be hosted between 7 and 12 July.
