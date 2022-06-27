Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival returns

Vans Surf is bringing back the Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival in Cape Town this year.

The festival is meant to celebrate the diverse creativity and talent within the longboard community from 1-3 July.Marking its 10-year anniversary, the Vans Duct Tape event series gathers an international community of surfers, artists and shapers, spotlighting talented longboarders globally with an emphasis on style and originality and shining a light on radical experimentation through unique surfboard shapers and their craft.Hosted in the hub of Surfer’s Corner on Muizenberg beach — an iconic community where local surf culture is alive and thriving — the Duct Tape Invitational stop will welcome 32 longboarders to compete over the course of a three-day contest, featuring a women’s and men’s competition offering equal prize purses across each division.Men invitees include Justin Quintal, Kevin Skvarna, John Van Hohenstein, Stevie Sawyer, Tosh Tudor, Andy Nieblas, Rafael Nogalo, David Arganda, Josh Hocking, Sam Christianson, Jules Lepecheux, Saxon Wilson, Lahcen Aguerd, Ander Mendiguren, Dylan Swindale and Dean Simpson.Women invitees include Honolua Blomfield, Kelis Kaleopa’a, Hallie Rohr, Sierra Lerback, Lola Mignot, Karina Rozunko, Victoria Vergara, Zoé Grospiron, Rosie Jaffurs, Izzy Henshall, Crystal Hulett, Eliza Arbelbide, Ambre Victoire, Kirra Seale, Avalon Gall and Marina Carbonell.The Vans Duct Tape Festival will also welcome Vans team riders Lee Ann Curren, Sam Partaix, Shane Sykes and Michael February as featured board shapers, each sharing their own hand-shaped custom surfboards with the public. The boards will then be donated to local communities through JUJU Surf Club - a non-profit organisation founded by Mikey and Zelti February.A Vans Global Team rider, Mikey will also be releasing his first head-to-toe product collection with Juju Surf Club and Vans in July. Beyond on-site shaping activations, the interactive event will provide plenty of opportunities to connect with local culture, including a Duct Tape Skate Jam, a beach clean-up, and a variety of workshops and on-site sustainability experiences.In support of a diverse and inclusive surf environment, fans and spectators are encouraged to join Vans Duct Tape competitors and featured guest shapers in all the festivities, and to surf alongside these inspiring names.The Vans Duct Tape Festival will include the Duct Tape Invitational Competition, community market and workshops, DJ sets, band performances and more.Following Cape Town, South Africa, this year’s Vans Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival will host one additional stop in Huntington Beach, California, in August as part of the WSL’s 2022 World Longboard Tour.