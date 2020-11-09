Are personalised probiotics colonising the SA probiotics market?

With more consumers looking for ways of strengthening their immune system and overall gut health, many manufacturers are offering personalised probiotic products, which are tailormade to appeal to specific consumer segments. This product innovation is expected to further drive growth in the global and South African probiotics markets, with these products being designed to meet specific needs of individuals, as well as targeting various health issues and life stages.
Insight Survey’s
latest SA Probiotics Industry Landscape Report 2020
, carefully uncovers the global and local probiotics market (including the impact of Covid-19)
based on the latest information and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Probiotics industry environment and its future.
In 2019, the global probiotic dietary supplements market reached a total value of approximately $3.2bn, as illustrated in the graph below. The market is predicted to grow strongly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, to reach approximately $4.7bn in 2024. In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market globally.
Similarly, in South Africa, the probiotics market experienced a robust year-on-year growth of 11.0%, between 2018 and 2019. This global and local market growth is being driven by the rise in personalised Probiotics, that are tailor-made to meet the specific needs of individuals.
For example, in 2020, Swiss startup YOGUT announced its plans to launch the YOGUT Smart Yogurt Machine. This machine is a pod-based personalised yoghurt machine, that makes use of bioprocessing technology, to create customised probiotic yoghurt drinks that are blended for maximised personal health benefits. Moreover, 2020 marked a year of numerous product launches, with several target-specific probiotic products being released, which are specifically designed for children, pregnancy and weight loss.
This trend can be seen in the South African probiotics market, with many industry players offering personalised probiotic products. As an example, numerous ‘junior’ or child ranges are now available, including prominent brands such as Reuterina and ProbiFlora, which offer chewable tablet probiotics in their junior ranges.
Additionally, manufacturers are developing their products to meet the specific tastes that appeal to children, such as the Nativa Complex Junior Probiotic Choco Buttons, as well as various probiotic gummies. These products are designed to meet the needs and tastes of children, making these probiotics more appealing, through its fruity flavours and ‘candy-like’ composition.
There are also probiotic ranges that are specifically designed for women and pregnancy, as well as those attempting to lose weight or those with active lifestyles. Furthermore, a variety of products targeted for specific individuals, health issues and life stages are also available to South Africans. These include products designed for seniors (50+), children and babies, those on antibiotic therapies, as well as those affected by various issues, such as heart and immune health or moods and stress, amongst others.
As the industry continues to develop a wide range of tailored probiotic products that appeal to diverse consumer markets, demand for these products are likely to increase, thereby, driving the global and South African Probiotics markets.
