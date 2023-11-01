Pick n Pay asap! offers a full refund when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023

Pick n Pay asap! is rallying behind SA's national cricket team by announcing it will fully refund all qualifying orders placed between 30 October and 17 November should South Africa emerge victorious in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Image supplied

Thousands of customers stand to get their asap! orders fully refunded in cash. The refund guarantee is available for qualifying orders placed on the Pick n Pay asap! app of over R500, and customers must link their Smart Shopper card and register their order via the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp channel. There's no limit to the number of orders or their value.

South Africans are renowned for their fervent support of their national teams, and winning back your groceries is as easy as cheering for the Proteas to clinch the World Cup title, says Vincent Viviers, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

"Following the triumphant success of the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup, we're also fully behind our Proteas as they play to secure another World Cup title for South Africa. Their performances on the field have been exemplary over the past weeks, When the Proteas win the tournament, our customers will win with them. It is a win-win for South Africans,” says Viviers.

The retailer is also a co-broadcast sponsor for the Cricket World Cup.

Pick n Pay’s on-demand delivery services grew by more than 100% year-on-year. They've recently relaunched their asap! app, offering unlimited free delivery on all orders, which the retailer will extend until the end of November due to its immense popularity.

The app now offers over 25,000 products – which customers can earn Smart Shoppers points and Vitality rewards on – and the functionality is enhanced with AI-driven search to make it easier and quicker to shop. Products range from everyday essentials to pantry items and products for the home.

The on-demand service operates from over 500 stores, thereby opening this incredible opportunity for free groceries to South Africans across the country.

Here's how to qualify for the Pick n Pay asap! Cricket World Cup Refund Guarantee:

Spend R500 or more on Pick n Pay asap! between the 30 October and midday on 17 November 2023.

Link your Smart Shopper card in the Pick n Pay asap! app on checkout.

Customers will receive a unique code for each qualifying order via email within 48 hours of placing their order.

Activate the unique code for each qualifying order on the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp line (+27 87 240 6193) before 10h00 on 19 November 2023.

Support the Proteas – when they win, you win! When South Africa wins the Cricket World Cup, customers must return to the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp line to claim their refund for all orders placed during the qualifying period before 3 December 2023. Customers will receive their refund in cash, which can be redeemed from any Pick n Pay store directly from the till point.



For T&Cs, go to pnp.co.za/asap-cricket-win.