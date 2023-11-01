Pick n Pay asap! offers a full refund when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023

Thousands of customers stand to get their asap! orders fully refunded in cash. The refund guarantee is available for qualifying orders placed on the Pick n Pay asap! app of over R500, and customers must link their Smart Shopper card and register their order via the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp channel. There's no limit to the number of orders or their value.
South Africans are renowned for their fervent support of their national teams, and winning back your groceries is as easy as cheering for the Proteas to clinch the World Cup title, says Vincent Viviers, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.
"Following the triumphant success of the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup, we're also fully behind our Proteas as they play to secure another World Cup title for South Africa. Their performances on the field have been exemplary over the past weeks, When the Proteas win the tournament, our customers will win with them. It is a win-win for South Africans,” says Viviers.
The retailer is also a co-broadcast sponsor for the Cricket World Cup.
Pick n Pay’s on-demand delivery services grew by more than 100% year-on-year. They've recently relaunched their asap! app, offering unlimited free delivery on all orders, which the retailer will extend until the end of November due to its immense popularity.
The app now offers over 25,000 products – which customers can earn Smart Shoppers points and Vitality rewards on – and the functionality is enhanced with AI-driven search to make it easier and quicker to shop. Products range from everyday essentials to pantry items and products for the home.
The on-demand service operates from over 500 stores, thereby opening this incredible opportunity for free groceries to South Africans across the country.
Here's how to qualify for the Pick n Pay asap! Cricket World Cup Refund Guarantee:
For T&Cs, go to pnp.co.za/asap-cricket-win.