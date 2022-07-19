Industries

    Imperial aquires 100% stake in J&J Group

    19 Jul 2022
    Imperial, owned by DP World, has announced that all the requirements relating to its 100% acquisition of J&J Group, the largest integrated logistics operator on Mozambique's Beira corridor, have now been fulfilled.
    Source: ©Taina Sohlman via
    Source: ©Taina Sohlman via 123RF

    The transaction relating to the acquisition of the first tranche of shares (51%) of the J&J Group, which was announced on 29 July 2021, was closed on 18 July 2022. This will be followed by the acquisitions of the second and third tranches of 46.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

    J&J Group offers end-to-end logistics solutions along the Beira and North-South corridors, specialising in the transport of break-bulk, containerised, project, fuel and out-of-gauge cargo between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, says: "This acquisition strengthens DP World’s position as an end-to-end logistics provider, by adding J&J’s significant presence along these key corridors in Africa – a market where trade is expected to grow at more than twice GDP driven by population growth, accelerated urbanisation and rising middle classes."

    Growing business in Africa

    Mohammed Akoojee, chief operating officer of DP World Logistics and Group CEO at Imperial adds: "This acquisition complements our 'Gateway to Africa' focus as it optimises and expands our reach in Africa by providing scale in end-to-end cross-border transportation services in key countries and new industries. This is possible through well-established routes, port capabilities, a well-developed asset base, including a fleet and warehousing space, as well as an entrenched customer portfolio."

    Through the acquisition of the J&J Group, Imperial will be positioned for quicker go-to-market outside of South Africa and end-to-end access to certain key countries and corridors (port to customer) in Africa.

    "We are excited for J&J to partner with Imperial and believe that the operations of these two businesses are very complementary. This combination offers existing and potential J&J clients a true gateway to Africa," explains Carlyle and Ethos Private Equity, currently the controlling shareholders of the J&J Group.

