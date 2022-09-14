Industries

    Ethiopian Airlines opens in-terminal hotel inside Addis Ababa airport

    14 Sep 2022
    Ethiopian Airlines Group has completed the first phase of its in-terminal hotel construction...

    The in-terminal hotel construction began in December 2020. The hotel is connected to Addis Ababa Bole International Departure Terminal 02 within a short walking distance from the departure gate and will be managed by Ethiopian Skylight Hotel as Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel.

    The two-phased project reached the completion of the first phase, availing 41 rooms for guests.
    Source: Brussels Airport via
    Source: Brussels Airport via Wikimedia Commons

    The hotel is located at the heart of Africa’s diplomatic hub Addis Ababa, just five minutes' walk away from Bole International Airport. With outstanding, international-standard facilities and services, the luxurious hotel is suitable for leisure and business needs.

    The hotel accommodates 97 modern, spacious, and luxurious rooms, including a restaurant and other facilities. It incorporates various categories such as an executive suite, a premium room for the differently abled, 12 interconnected rooms, 30 twin rooms, and 53 double rooms.

    The hotel will also cater to passengers and crews who do not wish to leave the airport for any reason, enabling the airport to provide the most convenient travel experience possible and making it preferable for seamless connections.

    On completion of the first phase, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew says: "The extensive Ethiopian network brings millions of passengers through Addis Ababa each year. As a customer-focused airline, we want our passengers to enjoy every minute they spend with us, even their transit hours at the airport. The construction of an In-Terminal Hotel takes transit at Addis Ababa to the next level.

    "It addresses the industry’s demand and leads us to plan and create efficient and seamless connectivity to enhance the comfort of passengers. We want passengers to depart from their origin city without a single worry about their transit time at Addis Ababa Airport should they choose to stay there as we are waiting for them with a comfortable space where they can freshen up before boarding their next flight."

    The second phase of the construction, which will avail the remaining 56 rooms, the restaurant and other facilities, will be completed in October of this year.

    Read more: airline industry, Ethiopian Airlines, air travel, aviation industry, transport industry, air transport, logistics and transport

