Cox Yeats success continues following Best Lawyers announcements

9 Dec 2022
Issued by: Tumbleweed Communications
"2022 has certainly secured Cox Yeats as a team at the top of their game," says managing partner, Andrew Clark. "Coming out of the Covid period, we have achieved many of our goals this year and we are absolutely thrilled."
Alastair Hay
Alastair Hay

“Highlights include being named Law Firm of the Year (Insurance Law and Real Estate Law) in the 14th Edition of Best Lawyers® in South Africa, 13 of the firm’s partners garnering recognition in their areas of expertise, and consultant Alastair Hay clinching the coveted Lawyer of the Year title. We expanded our national footprint to include offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, thereby giving our client’s seamless services countrywide; and our PMR Diamond Award for the best Medium-sized Law Firm in South Africa, for the second year running, is the cherry on the top.”

Clark says, “The achievements of all the Partners and Consultants in 2022, as recognised by their peers and reinforced by our clients, speaks to the exceptional range of expertise displayed by our legal team and their ability to be able to provide customised legal solutions to our clients nationally and internationally, across a wide range of industry sectors and disciplines in both the private and public sector.”

“As one of South Africa’s most respected and awarded legal firms, and most sought after employers, we are proud of the energetic, young attorneys making their mark on the legal profession through hard work, passion, and commitment, working side-by-side with the team of experienced professionals. The continued growth of Cox Yeats since our opening in 1964, has been in large part due to the dynamic and flexible approach with which we tackle both our legal matters, as well as the environment in which we operate.”

“Our consistent efforts to attract and retain top talent, bringing new areas of speciality into the firm, enables Cox Yeats to embrace and evolve in the fast-changing and challenging local and international arena with enthusiasm and excellence, giving our clients the best possible legal advantage at all times.”

As a national law firm Cox Yeats is well positioned to be able to render a range of legal services across provincial borders, regardless of location. Services include business law; competition law; construction, engineering and infrastructure law; insurance law; corporate mergers and acquisitions; insolvency and business rescue; maritime and international trade law; property law; empowerment and transformation; information technology and IT law; litigation and alternative dispute resolution; maritime law; medical schemes; natural resources and energy; property law and conveyancing; tax law; and trust and estate planning.

Cox Yeats, Alastair Hay, Andrew Clark

