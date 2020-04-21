Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Regulatory News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ban on the sale of cooked hot meals gazetted

Government has gazetted a regulation banning the sale of hot cooked food during the Covid-19 lockdown. This comes after the legality of the prohibition was called into question last week and business group Sakeliga threatened to take legal action.

©jenoche via 123RF

In a statement on Monday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the amendment seeks to clarify the exclusion of hot cooked food from the classification of essential goods.

“Annexure B to the regulations is hereby amended by the substitution in Part A for item (i) of subparagraph (1) of the following item: any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages, but excluding cooked hot food,” said CoGTA.

Lockdown ban on the sale of hot food faces backlash

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said that retailers are not supposed to sell hot prepared foods, and that businesses were told this at the start of the national lockdown...

19 hours ago


This amendment was made in response to reports that some retailers have been selling hot cooked meals during the lockdown. During a press briefing last week, Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel indicated that this was incorrect.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: food sales, food retail, SA lockdown

Top stories

#TheLockdownSeries: No Wijn during lockdown
Ban on the sale of cooked hot meals gazetted
SAB recycles beer crates to make face shields
Two Pick n Pay employees at Alex Mall test positive for Covid-19

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.