Ban on the sale of cooked hot meals gazetted

Lockdown ban on the sale of hot food faces backlash Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said that retailers are not supposed to sell hot prepared foods, and that businesses were told this at the start of the national lockdown...

In a statement on Monday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the amendment seeks to clarify the exclusion of hot cooked food from the classification of essential goods.“Annexure B to the regulations is hereby amended by the substitution in Part A for item (i) of subparagraph (1) of the following item: any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages, but excluding cooked hot food,” said CoGTA.This amendment was made in response to reports that some retailers have been selling hot cooked meals during the lockdown. During a press briefing last week, Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel indicated that this was incorrect.