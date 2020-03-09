Introducing Development Stack! A progressive solution to human capital skills development

With the onset of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and the associated technological challenges that will fundamentally shape the way we live, work and relate to each other there is a critical need to re-engineer the way in which we engage with learning and development.





“To raise South Africa’s potential growth-rate, progress on the fundamental building blocks of long-term sustainable growth must include addressing skills constraints,” a note in the research paper: Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness Towards and Economic Strategy for South Africa, as prepared by Economic Policy, National Treasury. The paper alludes to solutions in the short and long-term pertaining to educational reform. Consider the impact of 4IR on our existing skills challenges? We need to future-proof individuals and organisations and this most definitely will require educational reform at all levels.



We, therefore, need to look at human capital development as a critical success factor for organisational survival and growth. Organisations need the right skills (inclusive of future skills to allow for early adoption of digital transformation) at the right time (with associated speed and agility) that will allow for a competitive advantage. Addressing these challenges, led to the birth of



The word ‘stack’ is best known to describe software development; from development and specifications to analysis and operations. The question is, how is this different when looking at human capital development? Is our intent not to evolve our workforce to enable their skills to remain current in order to enable the organisation to be relevant and competitive? Working on a purpose-built system (like in the tech industry) could translate into a focus on purpose-built humans! We have the responsibility to gear our people with the relevant ‘stacks’ for their development now and for future application.



symbolises a career pathway (our ‘system’), a roadmap that includes accredited, non-accredited, e-learning and industry-relevant solutions (our ‘language’) with the integration of critical future-focused skills (our ‘tools’). The model allows for an engagement at all levels and has been designed in such a way to support both individuals and organisations.





The model further allows for a highly consultative approach that leads to engagement at all levels and is engineered to be agile and time conscious. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba (Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce company), believes that we should teach “Soft skills, not knowledge, to compete with machines. Only by changing education can our children compete with machines.” Understanding this, considering economic demands, reform and challenges linked to the disruptive and complex future we have an ethical obligation to un-skill, re-skill and up-skill our people. Omni, therefore, wants to be part of the disruptive solution of future skills development and we intend to work effortlessly to engage with organisations to assist them in applying a purpose-built



To know more or have a consultative engagement session with us, please get in touch with us via moc.crhinmo@ofni or (021) 685 9160.



