Oppo launches the A38 in South Africa

Designed to capture life’s moments perfectly

Oppo today announced the launch of its new A-series smartphone - Oppo A38 - in South Africa.

Featuring 33W SUPERVOOCTM, a 5000mAh large battery, and powered by MediaTek Helio G85 with ample memory and storage, the Oppo A38 is engineered to provide seamlessly smooth performance and long-lasting battery life. With its amazing 90Hz Sunlight Display, 50MP AI Camera, and Ultra Volume Mode, the smartphone offers an unmatched user experience for both daily use and immersive entertainment.

The Oppo finesse

The Oppo A38 comes in two modern colors; Glowing Gold and Glowing Black. Both models make use of Oppo’s exclusive Oppo Glow design technique, providing a shimmering matt finish that is fingerprint-resistant.

The slimline device which weighs in at an impressive 190g offers Side Fingerprint Unlock functionality, allowing for swift and seamless unlocking even when the device is held with one hand.

Immersive viewing experience with 90Hz sunlight display

Reading or viewing on-screen content in bright light is often a challenge, but the Oppo A38 introduces a brand-new 90Hz Sunlight Display that can reach up to 720 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. This allows users to effortlessly view on-screen content without the need for shading, even in direct sunlight.

Additionally, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 96% DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant and immersive colors and smooth visuals. The Oppo A38 also comes with All-Day AI Eye Comfort, which minimizes eye strain, making viewing comfortable regardless of screen time.

Capture life’s moments effortlessly

The Oppo A38 is equipped with a 50MP AI Camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, allowing users to capture clear, natural, and bright images. Even low-light images are no match for the A98 that uses pixel binning support to form a larger pixel base that improves clarity while preserving detail.

The two cameras also work in tandem with Oppo's advanced portrait algorithm to provide impressive bokeh light spots in the background and highlight the subject in Portrait Mode. Thanks to the Portrait Retouching features, users have options to adjust the level of beautification to achieve subtle and natural effects on both the front and rear cameras.

Built to go the distance

The MediaTek Helio G85 platform powers the Oppo A38, which offers responsive and effective performance. The Oppo A38's long-lasting, smooth performance has been confirmed during 36-Month Fluency Protection tests carried out in the Oppo lab, registering an average ageing rate of less than 10%, guaranteeing durability thanks to Oppo's own Dynamic Computing Engine.

The Oppo A38 comes with a 4GB RAM+128GB ROM configuration, and RAM Expansion technology, allowing it to convert free ROM space into up to 4GB of RAM to keep the phone running smoothly during heavy-load scenarios.

The Oppo A38 introduces the Ultra Volume Mode, a software feature that helps amplify the speaker volume by 300%. This ensures easy phone calls and watching short videos, even in bustling or noisy environments.

A battery that overachieves

The Oppo A38 boasts a large 5000mAh battery which can be charged to 100% in about 75 minutes using 33W SUPERVOOCTM. A quick 15-minute charge can power over 5 hours of YouTube video viewing and more than 8 hours of voice calls. On full charge, the device will still have more than 20% remaining battery life even after 12 hours of work and daily activities.

All-day Charging Protection utilizes AI to learn users' charging habits and intelligently schedule charging, ensuring safety and efficiency during overnight or extended charging periods. Furthermore, All-Day AI Power Saving guarantees support for 25 hours of all-time standby even at a low battery level of 5%.

Durable to enjoy life

Designed with durability in mind, the Oppo A38 has an IP54 dustproof and waterproof rating, with IPX4 Water Resistance, offering protection against water splashes or humid environments.

Market availability

The Oppo A38 is available in Glowing Gold and Glowing Black with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM in South Africa, priced at R249pm through affordable contracts at all major networks and other online stores.