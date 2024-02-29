Oppo unveils a series of AI innovations at MWC24

Leading global technology company Oppo today introduced its commitment to developing the next generation of AI technology and presented a number of groundbreaking products and technologies at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Oppo AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) IDC

Among the new technologies showcased was the Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype, offering all-new ways to experience AI through its combination of ultra-lightweight design and full-colour display.

Oppo also announced the arrival of generative AI features on the Oppo Reno11 series and the Oppo Find N3 globally in the second quarter of 2024. In the future, Oppo will integrate generative AI features into more Oppo products in the global markets, including the next generation of the Reno series, leading more users to experience a smart life powered by AI.

Oppo’s global expansion continues with a strong commitment to Europe

Since entering the market with the launch of its Find X series in 2018, Oppo has become a key player in Europe’s consumer electronics and 5G markets, where it has built up a strong following and close connection with local consumers through its collaborations with Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the UEFA Champions League, Paris Photo, and others.

On 24 January 2024, Oppo reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. During MWC, Oppo also stated that the company will form a three-year strategic alliance with Telefónica group, providing further support for Oppo’s growth in global markets, especially in Europe. As part of its long-term commitment to the European market, Oppo announced that users from the markets that Oppo has been present will soon get Oppo’s innovative products.

Industry-leading technology helps Oppo maintain top positions in global markets

Recent data from Canalys shows that Oppo maintained its position as the fourth-largest smartphone brand worldwide in 2023, securing 9% of the total market share with over 100 million smartphone shipments, driven in part by the success of the imaging flagship Oppo Find X6 series and foldable flagship Oppo Find N3 series.

Oppo’s global monthly active users reached more than 600 million across more than 60 countries and regions in 2023. According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Oppo ranks among the top six PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) filers in 2022.

Startups at Oppo Inspiration Zone

At MWC24, Oppo teamed up with several of its top global partners to showcase their joint efforts in innovation. Oppo joins Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and MediaTek to introduce the Oppo AI Eraser feature at their booths, while the Oppo Find X7 series and other Oppo IoT products are demoed at Google's Android Partner Walk. During the event, Oppo and Microsoft announced that they will work closely together and explore AI technology to enhance user experience on different devices. Soon through Microsoft Link to Windows and a new plugin, Oppo users will be able to use Copilot on their smartphones via a connected PC.

Together with six innovation partners, Oppo co-hosted the Oppo Inspiration Zone at this year’s MWC 4YFN area. In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and AlpsenTek, Oppo showcased the Hybrid Vision Sensing (HVS) technology featuring AI Motion algorithm alongside other technologies demonstrating how Oppo and its partners are exploring the future possibilities of AI.

Following the string of announcements and partnerships, Oppo will continue to invest in R&D at the forefront of AI, creating even more extraordinary products and services that bring smart experiences to its increasing worldwide user base.