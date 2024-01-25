Introducing the Oppo Pad Neo: The ultimate integration into the Oppo ecosystem

Oppo, a global leader in innovative technology, proudly announces the launch of its newest product, the Oppo Pad Neo. This cutting-edge device showcases Oppo’s commitment to technological advancement and integrates seamlessly into the broader ecosystem, offering users a comprehensive and interconnected digital experience.

The Oppo Pad Neo is built on innovation, performance, and versatility, offering users a multifunctional experience that caters to their diverse needs. With its sleek design and powerful features, the Oppo Pad Neo sets a new standard for what a modern tablet can achieve.

Liam Faurie, head of go-to markets at Oppo South Africa, says, “At Oppo, our priority is always to bring new innovative devices that take productivity and play to the next level at an affordable price. The Pad Neo is a great addition to this ecosystem and is a significant milestone for us. With seamless connectivity, multitasking capabilities, and reliability, the Pad Neo delivers on all fronts.”

The Oppo Pad Neo sets itself apart through several key features when compared to its contemporaries. The device's 11.4-inch 2.4K high-resolution ReadFit display offers unparalleled clarity and colour vibrancy, a step above many competitors that still utilise standard FHD panels. Furthermore, the inclusion of smart pen support and advanced eye health technology, reducing blue light exposure by over 40%, positions the Pad Neo as a leader in user-centric design. This feature is often not as prioritised in other offerings. The MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and RAM expansion, ensures that the Pad Neo can handle multitasking and demanding applications more efficiently than many tablets in its price range, which often feature less robust processing capabilities. The Pad Neo's seamless integration within the Oppo ecosystem provides a level of connectivity and synchronicity that few competitors can match, ensuring a smooth and interconnected user experience across devices.

Elegant design with powerful performance

The stunning 11.4-inch 2.4K high-resolution ReadFit display makes watching your favourite movies or playing captivating games on a display that offers stunning clarity and vivid colours even more exciting.

The split-screen functionality allows users to seamlessly multitask and manage multiple applications, streamlining how you work and enhancing productivity. Additionally, the device integrates advanced technology to safeguard users' eye health by reducing blue light exposure by over 40%, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience, especially during prolonged usage periods.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, the Pad Neo offers seamless performance and ample space to store different apps, photos and videos.

Whether you enjoy playing graphics-intensive games, streaming the latest series on HD videos, or paging through a digital recipe book while cooking, the Oppo Pad Neo's powerful processor and generous storage ensure a seamless and responsive user experience every time.

Running on Oppo's ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the Pad Neo offers a user-friendly interface and smart features that enhance the overall user experience. Its sleek and lightweight design, complemented by matte and glossy finishes, elevates the device to a fashion-forward accessory that seamlessly integrates into any lifestyle.

Enhanced audio and connectivity without interruption

A reliable battery ensures uninterrupted entertainment and productivity throughout the day. Equipped with an impressive 8000mAh battery, the Pad Neo provides up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The Oppo's 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology lets you top up your device's battery in minutes whenever needed.

Being immersed in the world of music while driving or completing daily tasks can be an elevated experience through its impressive quad stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. Four speakers strategically placed around the device and advanced audio technology that goes beyond traditional surround sound create a more realistic and immersive audio environment for the user.

The Oppo Pad Neo's high-resolution cameras, which feature an 8MP front and rear camera, allow you to capture every moment in stunning detail and clarity, even during a video call.

The Pad Neo integrates with Oppo smartphones, wearables, and services to support data sharing, device synchronisation, cross-platform functionality, and improved productivity tools. This integration enhances the overall user experience and underscores Oppo's role in fostering cohesive digital ecosystems.

“The launch of the Pad Neo signals a shift in tablet technology, promising users a premium experience transcending conventional boundaries. As a new addition to Oppo's ecosystem, the Pad Neo signifies a bold leap forward in tablet excellence”, concludes Faurie.

The Oppo Pad Neo retails for R6,999. It is available in South Africa at leading retailers in Space Grey

For more detailed information, please visit https://www.oppo.com/za/.