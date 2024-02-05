Oppo launches Oppo Watch X in South Africa

Leading global technology company Oppo today launched its new flagship smartwatch – Oppo Watch X, a trusted companion designed to elevate every moment in life with dual-frequency GPS and multiple exclusive fitness monitoring features. And enabled by a dual-engine architecture and hybrid interface by Wear OS by Google™, Watch X has industry-leading endurance with up to 100 hours of battery life. Additionally, the watch gets up to 12 days with Power Saver Mode. With Wear OS 4, the latest version of the platform, Watch X comes with smart connectivity and Google Play’s extensive app ecosystem.

A smart personal trainer on your wrist

With a growing need for more actionable fitness monitoring data from a smart wearable, Oppo has made accuracy a priority on the new Watch X. Oppo Watch X features dual-frequency GPS with the ability to receive both the commonly used L1 GPS signal and the more advanced L5 GPS signal. The use of two separate antennas for each GPS signal further improves the precision and reliability of positioning for users when running, cycling, hiking, or exercising in environments with poor GPS coverage.

Thanks to the dual-frequency GPS, along with a high-precision accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer sensor, Watch X ensures more consistent data tracking for more precise measurements and improved accuracy when tracking workout routes. Oppo and Wear OS worked closely to fine-tune these sensor capabilities.

Oppo Watch X also provides automatic sports recognition with the ability to identify when the wearer is walking, running, cycling, swimming, or using a rowing machine. For running enthusiasts, Watch X goes a step further with the addition of running posture recognition. This function can detect a runner's ground contact time (GCT), balance between the left and right foot GCT, step frequency, stride length, and more, all in real time and in both indoor and outdoor environments, allowing users to correct their running posture for improved safety and performance.

Other dedicated sports features available on Oppo Watch X include a dedicated badminton mode. Developed in-house by Oppo, the new feature collects specialist data during play and produces a post-match analysis across five dimensions of explosiveness, activity, endurance, confrontation, and offense to help users adjust aspects such as their swing strength and speed. As with the running posture recognition, the data provided is highly actionable, allowing wearers to pinpoint their weaknesses and take their game to the next level.

Precision tracking for smarter health management

Alongside incredible sports and fitness tracking features, Oppo Watch X also includes plenty of features that empower wearers to better manage their everyday health. By tracking sleep breathing rate, sleep blood oxygen level, baseline heart rate, snoring, body movement, and other sleep behaviour, Watch X supports full-scenario sleep monitoring, even if it’s just a nap. With in-depth weekly sleep tracking reports available through Oppo’s OHealth app, users can also closely monitor changes in sleep duration, sleep regularity, snoring risk, and their overall sleep score. Together, the comprehensive sleep monitoring data enables users to better understand their quality of sleep each night and build habits that can lead to better sleep.

Underlying these improvements in data measurement on Oppo Watch X are a more accurate 8-channel heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor through which users can monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, and other information. Thanks to the advanced suite of sensors and onboard algorithms, Watch X can also monitor stress levels over a given time period by calculating heart rate variability (HRV).

Oppo Watch X and the OHealth app now also support Health Connect by Android, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices. With user permission, users can securely sync their health data collected via Watch X or the OHealth app with Health Connect-compatible apps.

Versatile apps and seamless sync for a smart experience

Powered with Wear OS, Oppo Watch X comes with Google apps, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Google Play1. Experience new levels of convenience with the launch of transit directions on Google Maps for Wear OS – navigate public transportation effortlessly from your wrist. Plus, manage boarding passes, event tickets, and more directly on your watch with Google Wallet passes now available for Wear OS. With Google Play on the watch, users can access a wide range of even more Google apps and third-party apps, including Gmail and WhatsApp.

These apps are specially designed for smartwatches, catering to various needs from health and fitness to productivity, making Watch X more functional and versatile. With the support of Fast Pair, you can quickly connect and set up your Oppo Watch X with your Oppo or other Android smartphone. This seamless pairing enables you to answer or reject incoming calls, control music playback, check and reply to WhatsApp messages, and access more supported features directly from your wrist.

Industry-leading endurance

Oppo Watch X features a large 500mAh battery and the Watch VOOCTM Flash Charging for both multi-day use and quick recharging. It can be fully charged in just 60 minutes or provide an additional 24 hours of use in as little as 10 minutes.

Driving the high endurance on Watch X is Oppo’s proprietary dual-engine architecture with two separate chipsets — the Snapdragon® W5 Gen 1 SOC and the BES2700 MCU. Under the groundbreaking dual-engine architecture, the watch’s two chips have been tuned to work in tandem with Wear OS’s hybrid interface. This allows the efficient BES2700 chip to take on as many frequent tasks as possible, such as answering phone calls and displaying notifications, while the performance Snapdragon® W5 Gen 1 chip is activated to handle high-performance operations and Wear OS apps.

On Watch X, users experience the ultimate balance between performance and power consumption. Powered by the dual-engine architecture, Watch X is able to provide up to 100 hours of fully active battery life when in the full-featured Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of standby time in Power Saver Mode, so users no longer have to spend time charging their smartwatch every single day.

Avashnee Moodley, head of marketing at Oppo South Africa said: “We are excited to launch the Oppo Watch X to the South African market, this marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionising the wearable technology market. With its fusion, sophisticated design, and advanced functionality, the Oppo Watch X sets a new standard to deliver a smooth, power-efficient user experience, making it a trusted companion designed to create a healthier and dynamic lifestyle.”

"We've made significant updates to Wear OS’s hybrid interface to support new capabilities that run on Oppo’s innovative dual-engine architecture,” said John Renaldi, senior director of product and design, Wear OS by Google. “Through this collaboration, Oppo Watch X transparently switches between the low power and high performance engine to deliver a feature-rich, premium smartwatch experience with optimized battery life.”

Elegant design and reliable build

Oppo Watch X packs holistic functions and powerful performance in a refined design. Its large 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 326 PPI resolution and up to 60Hz refresh rate ensure a vibrant and responsive viewing experience at all times. This is protected by a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover for greater scratch and fingerprint resistance without compromising optical clarity. Adding to the stunning design of the watch is a rugged stainless steel chassis that has been polished to create a premium metallic feel, while the buttons and the middle frame are seamlessly integrated to give the watch its sturdy yet lightweight structure.

Designed to go the distance, Oppo Watch X has also passed the MIL-STD-810H US military standard, ensuring high durability even under tough conditions and environmental stresses, and is rated for IP68 dust resistance and 5ATM water resistance.

Price and availability

The Oppo Watch X will be available in black and brown from 1 March at your leading operators and retailers. For more detailed information, please visit https://www.oppo.com/za/

The RRP for the Watch X is from R5,999.