Oppo A79 unveiled: A perfect blend of style and performance

Oppo is thrilled to introduce the Oppo A79 5G to the South African market, a smartphone designed with the country's dynamic and content-hungry audience in mind. Catering to the elevated multimedia needs of South Africans, the A79 5G features an innovative sunlight display and immersive dual stereo speakers, ensuring an unparalleled audio-visual experience that resonates with the lifestyle of the modern South African user.

Sunlight display for unmatched outdoor visibility

The Oppo A79 5G stands out with its sunlight display, designed to ensure optimal visibility even in the brightest outdoor conditions. With a peak brightness of 680 nits, the 6.72-inch FHD+ display brings everything from text to videos to life, making it perfect for outdoor use even in the midday sun. The display's support for 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut delivers vibrant and accurate colours, enhancing every visual experience with more realistic colours. The top-centre punch hole ensures a larger screen for enhanced and immersive gaming.

Immersive audio with dual stereo speakers

The device also features dual stereo speakers that deliver rich and immersive audio quality. The new dual stereo speakers offer up to 40% more volume than the previous generation. These speakers are engineered to produce louder volumes, ideal for enjoying multimedia content in noisy environments. Advanced algorithms further enhance audio quality by reducing noise and suppressing echo, thus improving the clarity of calls and media playback.

For those moments when even more volume is needed, the upgraded ultra volume mode on the A79 5G can maximise the sound output of the speakers by as much as 300%, enabling users to enjoy their favourite songs even in the noisiest environments and never miss a single incoming call. When using the earpieces, ultra volume mode also offers the option to increase the volume by up to 200% without affecting audio quality during phone or voice calls on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Professional-grade photography with AI-enhanced cameras

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the A79 5G's camera system, which includes a 50MP main AI camera and a 2MP portrait camera at the rear, along with an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device's AI capabilities enhance photo quality by offering features such as AI portrait retouching and the ability to capture 108MP ultra clear images, ensuring stunning results in any lighting condition.

Smooth performance and fast charging

Under the hood, the A79 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G processor, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device's RAM expansion technology allows the user to extend their RAM up to 16GB for a smoother performance and seamless multitasking ability, while the large 5,000mAh battery supports 33W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, offering extended usage times and rapid recharging capabilities.

Unique and elegant glowing feather design

The A79 5G is available in two stylish colour finishes: Dazzling Purple and Mystery Black. The Dazzling Purple finishes feature an exclusive glowing feather design, which uses a special texture to give the phone a dynamic and feather-like touch while creating an exquisite diamond-like appearance. The slim and stylish phone weighs approximately 193g and measures only 7.99mm in thickness to provide a more comfortable grip for all styles of play.

On the stunning back cover, the rear camera area design takes inspiration from mechanical watches, presenting a luxurious dial design with a reflective texture within a rounded rectangular decorative panel. This unique flourish helps to create a sense of depth and a three-dimensional effect that reflects light and shadow in different ways when viewed from multiple angles.

The Oppo A79 5G is also IP54-rated, meaning that it is built to handle everyday splashes and dust. Having been put through several hundred different tests in Oppo’s global quality lab, the A79 5G provides proven durability, ensuring users can work, play, and multitask without having to worry about protecting their phone.

The Oppo A79 5G is now available in South Africa in two sleek colours, Dazzling Purple and Mystery Black, priced at an accessible point for all. This launch reaffirms Oppo's commitment to delivering innovative smartphones that combine style, performance, and value, setting a new standard in the mid-range segment.

Long-term smoothness and reliability

Speaking of the storage, the A79 5G features an 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration. Oppo’s RAM Expansion technology has also been introduced to help temporarily convert free ROM space into a maximum of 8GB of RAM to enable the phone to run more smoothly at all times.

Oppo’s proprietary Dynamic Computing Engine helps create an even smoother experience on the A79 5G. The system-level computing center uses parallel computing technology to intelligently schedule computing resources and boost overall smoothness and stability in everyday scenarios. Through this, the engine not only accelerates app opening speeds but also helps to keep more apps running smoothly in the background at the same time, even in heavy-load scenarios.

With these optimisations, the A79 5G has passed the Oppo Lab 36-Month Fluency Protection test, ensuring guaranteed fluency for up to 36 months that allows users to enjoy the same smoothness as a new phone even after long periods of use.

The A79 5G also boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged 100% in about 74 minutes using Oppo’s 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge technology. On a single full charge, users can enjoy as many as 26 hours of phone calls, 14 hours of YouTube viewing, or 6 hours of PUBG play. What’s more, only a 5-minute charge is enough for up to 1.4 hours of YouTube video viewing or 2.6 hours of phone calls.

Market availability

The Oppo A79 5G will be available in Dazzling Purple and Mystery Black from today.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM device will be priced at R11 999.