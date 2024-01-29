Stay connected to the world with extended battery life

In a technology-driven world where connectivity is paramount, smartphone users have long been plagued by the limitations of battery life. Based on research conducted by Strategic Analytics, the average timeframe for individuals worldwide to upgrade their smartphones is typically every two to three years. However, it is important to note that some people may find themselves needing to upgrade more frequently due to various factors, with a dead battery being the most common reason.

Our modern world has become fast paced and individuals are constantly on the move due to hectic schedules, and so they require a phone that can support this. Whether for business or leisure, smartphones take centre stage, seamlessly weaving into all aspects of a user’s life. From scheduling meetings, listening to music, taking pictures, or accessing apps, it is important to function for long periods without needing to have access to power outlets.

Uninterrupted communication

With extended battery life, users can stay connected to their loved ones, colleagues, and business partners for longer periods. Whether it's making important phone calls, participating in video conferences, or sending crucial emails, individuals can now rely on their smartphones throughout their busy day, regardless of location or charger availability.

Long term battery health

Concerns about degrading battery life over time are well-founded. Oppo’s belief is that it shouldn’t be up to the user to worry about preserving battery lifespan. With this in mind, Oppo has developed a system-level battery health optimisation solution called the Oppo Battery Health Engine (BHE). The Oppo Battery Health Engine can keep a battery running at over 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles, or around four years of typical use if charged once per day. Battery Health Engine prevents overcharging and overheating and preserves battery health. It helps ensure a prolonged battery lifespan and faster-charging speeds, ultimately saving you money in the long term.

Fast charging capabilities

The limitation of battery life often causes frustration and inconvenience to users. Recognising this challenge, Oppo has made significant strides in addressing this issue its Supervooc fast charging technology. Supervooc charging technology offers smartphone users the benefits of rapid charging, potential improvements in battery lifespan, and enhanced user experience, providing a compelling solution for those seeking efficient and convenient charging capabilities for their devices. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G with its unrivalled 100W Supervooc™ charging capability enables the device to reach a full charge in just 27 minutes, a monumental leap in fast-charging capabilities.

Environmental consciousness

By eliminating the need for frequent charging, smartphones with battery longevity contribute to a more sustainable future. Reducing the usage of charging accessories helps to conserve energy and decrease electronic waste. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G has been certified as a safe charging system by TÜV Rheinland. This accreditation provides users with a sense of fulfillment knowing they are actively participating in environmental preservation.

“The Reno10 Pro+ 5G represents our commitment to prioritise the needs of our users. We understand that in today’s fast-paced world, having a smartphone with a long-lasting battery and an extended lifespan is crucial. The device is designed to empower users with the freedom to stay connected for longer periods, without compromising on performance. With a powerful battery that offers extended lifespan and maximum efficiency, users can embrace a smarter, longer, and more enjoyable smartphone experience," says Avashnee Moodley, head of marketing at Oppo South Africa

In this interconnected world, a phone's true power lies in its ability to make individuals’ lives better. Oppo's game-changing battery technology ensures more than just extended battery life – it promises an uninterrupted connection to daily activities. Stay connected, live uninterrupted, and embrace the freedom that comes with a device designed to keep up with a vibrant and demanding life.