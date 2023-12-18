Introducing the spectacular Oppo A58

Oppo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is delighted to announce the arrival of the Oppo A58, the latest addition to its esteemed A series lineup. This remarkable smartphone boasts an impressive 6.72-inch FHD+ sunlight display, upgraded dual stereo speakers, and powerful performance to elevate the entertainment experience for diverse scenarios. With advanced features such as the 33W SuperVOOC™ charging, a long-lasting 5000mAh large battery, intuitive ColorOS 13.1, and a sleek design, the Oppo A58 ensures reliable performance and style tailored to fit any dynamic lifestyle.

Exquisite design for the discerning user

The Oppo A58 showcases a stunning design in two alluring finishes: glowing black and dazzling green. The glowing black finish emanates the iconic Oppo glow, creating a mesmerising crystal effect and offering a comfortable touch. Meanwhile, the dazzling green finish embraces a special glowing silk design, imparting a silk-like texture to the backplate for a refreshing aesthetic appeal. With its 2.8D streamlined curved back cover featuring a polished oval panel around the camera module, the Oppo A58 is impressively slim, weighing a mere 192g and measuring only 7.99mm in thickness. This guarantees a comfortable grip and a sleek, stylish appearance.

Captivating sunlight display

The Oppo A58 features a captivating 6.72-inch FHD+ sunlight display that delivers an immersive visual experience. Boasting a peak brightness of 680 nits, the sunlight display ensures excellent readability even under bright sunlight. With a high resolution of 2400×1080 and support for 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, the sunlight display exhibits vibrant content with sharp text. Moreover, the all-day AI eye comfort features prioritise user comfort by delivering eye-friendly display settings that can be enjoyed day or night without strain.

Enhanced dual stereo speakers with ultra volume mode

Equipped with upgraded dual stereo speakers, the Oppo A58 treats users to an exceptional audio experience. These speakers, boasting a 40% increase in volume compared to the previous generation, create immersive stereo surround sound effects for enhanced call quality, gaming, and video enjoyment. Furthermore, the Oppo A58 introduces an enhanced ultra volume mode, enabling users to amplify the loudness of the speakers by up to 300%. This transformative mode ensures users enjoy their favourite music and phone calls even in noisy environments. Additionally, it offers an option to increase the maximum volume of earpieces by up to 200% during phone or voice calls on popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

Unleash creativity with an upgraded camera system

The Oppo A58 sets a new standard for mobile photography with its advanced camera system. Users can capture crystal-clear, high-resolution images with a 50MP AI camera. The pixel binning support allows four pixels to combine into one larger pixel, resulting in enhanced details, particularly in low-light conditions. The 50MP AI camera works in conjunction with the 2MP portrait camera to create impressive background blur, highlighting the subject in portrait mode. For stunning selfies and enhanced video call quality, the Oppo A58 boasts an 8MP front-facing camera. With remarkable features such as stylised nighttime photography, AI portrait retouching, and panorama mode, the Oppo A58 empowers users to explore their artistic potential and capture diverse photography works.

Long-lasting battery life and industry-leading SuperVOOC™ flash charge

In addition to its impressive entertainment features and exceptional camera system, the Oppo A58 ensures reliable battery performance. Equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, users can now enjoy an uninterrupted 32 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube viewing, or five hours of PUBG gameplay on a single full charge.

The Oppo A58 is accompanied by a breakthrough 33W SuperVOOC™ flash charge, which efficiently charges the 5000mAh battery to 100% in just 75 minutes. Even a quick five-minute charge provides an impressive 3.39 hours of phonecalls, eliminating charging concerns and ensuring users remain on the move without interruptions.

To further enhance the user experience, the Oppo A58 includes all-day AI power saving features for those moments when users forget to charge their phones. With just 5% battery, the smartphone still supports 91 minutes of phone calls, maximising the last drops of battery power for emergency needs.

Unparalleled performance supported by enhanced hardware and software

Driven by the MediaTek Helio G85 platform, the Oppo A58 surpasses its predecessor in terms of performance. With 6GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM configuration, the smartphone offers generous memory and storage space. Additionally, Oppo's innovative RAM expansion technology allows for the doubling of available RAM, up to 6GB extended RAM, providing an extra layer of smoothness for daily use. The ColorOS 13.1, equipped with the dynamic computing engine, intelligently schedules computing resources, resulting in a more responsive and seamless experience when switching between applications, ideal for gaming or multitasking.

Moreover, the Oppo A58 has undergone rigorous 36-month fluency protection tests conducted in the Oppo lab, showcasing an average ageing rate of less than 10%. This guarantees a long-term, smooth performance, ensuring user satisfaction over time.

Designed for durability

The Oppo A58 is crafted with durability, boasting an IP54 rating that protects it from common spills and dust. This feature enables users to go about their day worry-free, shielding the smartphone against daily mishaps. Furthermore, the device has successfully passed six significant tests assessing its resistance to physical drops, water, radiation, climate damage, repeated small drops, and signal stability. This array of tests provides users with full peace of mind throughout their daily activities.

Availability and pricing

The Oppo A58 is available in vibrant dazzling green and sleek glowing black from leading network providers online channels. The device is priced at R269pm.



