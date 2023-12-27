MediaTek pledges 5G collaboration in East Africa

MediaTek, a semiconductor company powering almost 2 billion devices annually, pledged to collaborate with telecom operators and device makers in Kenya and East Africa to promote 5G adoption and bridge the digital gap in the region.

Source: Rami Osman, director for business development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

These initiatives were highlighted at Kenya’s first MediaTek Technology Diaries, hosted earlier this month.

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek’s philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape their daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making them smarter and healthier.

MediaTek powers some of the biggest brands in the world and is committed to delivering cutting-edge innovation with its latest products and solutions across smartphones, smart devices, automotive- and satellite-connectivity solutions and next-gen wearables among others. MediaTek aims to improve 5G adoption in East Africa as a strategic priority for the upcoming year.

“With fixed-line broadband penetration at only 2% across Africa, 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has a key role to play in bringing the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity to more people,” said Rami Osman, director for business development for MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

“We are working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and network providers to bring the educational, entertainment, business and lifestyle benefits of fast broadband to a much wider population in Africa.”

Broadband demands are expected to continue rising in the sub-Saharan region with the advent of augmented reality and virtual-reality applications. This calls for closer collaboration among different players to improve the broadband infrastructure and help unlock the full 5G potential.

MediaTek is providing leading-edge platforms to power next-generation experiences and devices. The MediaTek T750 and MediaTek T830 enable operators to create dedicated 5G FWA consumer premises equipment (CPE).

These full-featured systems-on-chip (SoCs) let OEMs and operators build extremely high-performance multi-gigabit CPE products.