Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRSmart MediaSpark MediaCatchwordsMpact PlasticsHeineken South AfricaStilesBizcommunity.comNIQPerfect WordGO Content LabKantarLGWunderman ThompsonTPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Shoprite expects diesel costs to remain high

8 Mar 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
South Africa's biggest supermarket group Shoprite expects diesel costs to operate generators to remain elevated given rolling power cuts, pressuring its margins, but says new store openings will drive growth in 2023.
Source: Shoprite Group
Source: Shoprite Group

Like its peers, Shoprite is grappling with severe load shedding, forcing it to crank up diesel generators and spend more on backup power supplies, adding to soaring costs for raw materials, transport and packaging.

In the six months to 1 January, the retailer said it spent R560m on diesel to operate generators, a R465m increase from 2021.

This reduced its trading margin to 5.7% from 6.1%, although trading profit rose by 8.6% to R6bn while sales jumped by 16.8% to R106.3bn, supported by bumper holiday sales and 225 new store openings.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite half-year profit rises more than 10%

By 1 day ago

Due to extra spending on diesel "We are not reporting the level of profit and dividend growth normally associated with such a notable achievement in terms of sales growth," chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said.

Keeping costs in check

To help minimise costs, Shoprite has plans to contain food wastage as a result of load shedding and the level of maintenance needed to run assets like fridges, Engelbrecht told investors. "So what we can control, we'll control to make sure that we don't have to pass more of those costs to the consumer," he added.

Many consumers have turned to cheaper private-label products and alternative brands as they grapple with once-in-a-generation levels of inflation and high-interest rates and transport costs.

Shoprite Group CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. Source: Shoprite Group
SA's grocery CEOs urge govt to rethink diesel rebates

By 24 Feb 2023

Products at Shoprite were 9.4% more expensive in the period, with Engelbrecht saying he expects the retailer's selling price inflation to be in the mid-teens in the second half.

The retailer is hoping that growth in the year will be buoyed by 238 new planned stores, including 94 bought from Walmart-owned Massmart and a number of new baby, Checkers Food convenience and clothing stores.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill, Subhranshu Sahu and Susan Fenton
Read more: retail sales, Shoprite, Checkers, Shoprite Group, Pieter Engelbrecht, grocery retail, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite half-year profit rises more than 10%1 day ago
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA food producers expect muted demand from struggling shoppers1 day ago
Image supplied. Some of the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands, | South Africa’s Best Brands winners
Brand Africa | South Africa's Best Brands: Bathu and MTN top the rankings2 days ago
Source: RCL Foods
RCL Foods scraps dividend as rising costs dent profit2 days ago
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Woolworths' profit up 75%, but SA's power crisis will hurt growth1 Mar 2023
New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain 26 February 2023. Reuters / Albert Gea
Nokia signs deal with MTN to expand 5G in South Africa28 Feb 2023
Power crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector
NIQPower crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector28 Feb 2023
Celebrating 30 years: How Food Lover's grew into SA's largest privately-owned retailer
Celebrating 30 years: How Food Lover's grew into SA's largest privately-owned retailer27 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz