Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comLGHeineken South AfricaInsight SurveyACDOCO SAMpact PlasticsDistellPyrotecEcentric Payment SystemsIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Front Counter Assistant Johannesburg
  • Shop Assitant/Manager Hout Bay
  • Relationship Manager - E-commerce Cape Town
  • Copy and Content Coordinator Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to step down

    29 Aug 2022
    Pepkor has announced that its CEO Leon Lourens has opted to take an early retirement, effective 31 March 2023. He will resign as CEO and from the board on 30 September 2022 and will be available to Pepkor during his notice period until the end of March 2023 in order to facilitate the transition to the new CEO.
    Leon Lourens, outgoing Pepkor CEO. Source: Pepkor
    Leon Lourens, outgoing Pepkor CEO. Source: Pepkor

    Lourens has been with the Pepkor Group for 32 years and was appointed as CEO in December 2017.

    Pepkor, which owns retailers including Ackermans, Pep, Bradlows and Tekkie Town, said in a statement: "The board is indebted to Leon for his exemplary leadership and valuable contribution to the Group during a time that Pepkor faced a number of challenges, including dealing with the repercussions of the Steinhoff crisis, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 civil unrest and the 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods.

    "Under his stewardship, the Group successfully navigated these challenges and continued to deliver commendable results. Leon was also instrumental in the conclusion of Pepkor’s acquisition of the Brazilian-based retailer, Grupo Avenida. The company wishes Leon well in his future endeavours."

    Pepkor expands to South America with acquisition of Brazil's Avenida
    Pepkor expands to South America with acquisition of Brazil's Avenida

    3 Feb 2022

    Erasmus returns

    Pieter Erasmus, who served as Pepkor group CEO from 2001 to 2017, will return to the CEO role and be an executive director from 1 October 2022.

    A chartered accountant with considerable retail industry experience, Erasmus currently serves as a non-executive director of the company. He will cease to be a member of the human resources and remuneration committee when he takes up the CEO position.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Pep, Ackermans, Pepkor, furniture retail, clothing retail, Pieter Erasmus

    Related

    #WomensMonth: Cotton On Group's Natalie Wills leads with heart
    #WomensMonth: Cotton On Group's Natalie Wills leads with heart24 Aug 2022
    Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Source: Adidas
    Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to step down23 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Reebok owner acquires Ted Baker fashion chain for $254m16 Aug 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    TFG reports first-quarter sales jump, shares rise29 Jul 2022
    How the pandemic changed fashion
    KLAHow the pandemic changed fashion29 Jul 2022
    Ackermans a cut above for quality kids' denim
    AckermansAckermans a cut above for quality kids' denim29 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz