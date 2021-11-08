Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Aim Marketing & Communication ConsultantsHaveYouHeardBrandMappIrvine PartnersPyrotecTractor OutdoorDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Guinness World Record holders star in new Diesel campaign

8 Nov 2021
Guinness World Record holders are the featured stars of Diesel's new brand campaign.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

In partnership with Guinness World Record, Diesel has cast an array of fresh talent, ranging from those with extraordinary physiques to others with peculiar – yet impressive– achievements. Through this collaboration, the apparel brand says it's exploring provocation and fun, highlighting anti-conformism and turning it into an antidote against the status quo.

"In this campaign, Diesel demonstrates successful living is personal to everyone, and it comes in all forms, promoting joy via unexpected discovery and to emphasise that every single one of us, regardless of our skills and selves, is extraordinary," the brand states.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Nine record holders and their stories are highlighted: Nick Stoeberl of California (US), with the world’s longest tongue at 10.1 centimetres; Maci Currin (US), with the world’s longest legs (female) at 135.27 centimetres (left) and 134.3 centimetres (right); Samantha Ramsdell (US), with the world’s largest mouth gape (female) at 6.52 centimetres; Joseph Grisamore (US), with the world’s tallest hair spike at 129.4 centimetres; Gary Duschl (US), with the longest gum wrapper chain at 32,555,68 metres; Jason Barnes (US), with the most drumbeats in one minute using a drumstick prosthetic at 2,400; Edward Niño Hernandez (Colombia), the shortest man living (mobile) at 72.1 centimetres tall; Maria José Cristerna (Mexico), with the most body modifications on a female at 49 modifications; James Brown (UK) with the largest collection of vacuum cleaners consisting of 322 models.


The visuals and videos produced highlight their record-breaking achievements by showcasing their uniqueness, talents and stories. Of course, they are all wearing Diesel, but the visual focus is on what makes each person incredible, Diesel says.

The Diesel x Guinness World Records campaign will continue to drop through 2021.
NextOptions
Read more: Guinness World Records, Diesel, retail campaign, fashion campaign

Related

#CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate
#CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate4 Aug 2021
Diesel becomes member of the Better Cotton Initiative
Diesel becomes member of the Better Cotton Initiative6 Aug 2020
Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom
Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom26 Jun 2020
HaveYouHeard pulls together three-at-a-time activations for Diesel
HaveYouHeardHaveYouHeard pulls together three-at-a-time activations for Diesel6 Mar 2020
Diesel launches sustainability strategy
Diesel launches sustainability strategy21 Jan 2020
Diesel Group names Massimo Piombini as CEO
Diesel Group names Massimo Piombini as CEO7 Jan 2020
Venter captions this: “Still learning how to take a selfie…”
#BehindtheSelfie with... Zak Venter, brand and marketing executive at Bounty Brands Apparel25 Dec 2019
Diesel's most expensive t-shirts come with a condo in Miami
Diesel's most expensive t-shirts come with a condo in Miami9 Dec 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz