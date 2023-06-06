Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MpactHustle MediaNIQOrnicoBataBurger KingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Consumer goods company Premier Group posts almost 40% jump in annual profit

6 Jun 2023
By: Tannur Anders
South African consumer goods manufacturer Premier Group has posted a near 40% jump in annual profit despite increasing commodity prices and rising inflation.
Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group CEO. Source: Supplied
Kobus Gertenbach, Premier Group CEO. Source: Supplied

On Tuesday, 6 June, the company reported a headline earnings per share of 634 cents for the year ended 31 March, up from 453 cents a year earlier.

Premier Group produces food brands including Blue Ribbon, Snowflake, Iwisa, Mister Sweet and Manhattan confectionery, as well as home and personal care brands Lil-lets, Dove Cottons and Vulco.

Like other food producers, Premier Group has had to endure soaring inflation and incessant power cuts.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages inflation for April increased by 13.9% year on year, according to government statistics.

The company has, however, managed to mitigate the effects of South Africa's worst load shedding on record which leaves households and businesses in the dark for up to 10 hours daily, it said in a statement.

SA retailers and consumers count the costs of a collapsing state
SA retailers and consumers count the costs of a collapsing state

By 1 Jun 2023

"Load shedding continues to impose multiple operational challenges ... but despite indications that load shedding will persist for the remainder of the year, future performance of the group is not expected to be materially impacted," the company, which listed on the local bourse in March, said referring to the power cuts.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Tannur Anders

Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Read more: consumer packaged goods, food retail, Blue Ribbon, Snowflake, food manufacturing, Premier Group, Tannur Anders



Related

Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts
Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts31 May 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor to roll out new stores despite energy crisis31 May 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Tiger Brands says load shedding set to squeeze income30 May 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Pepkor posts 11.7% fall in half-yearly profit30 May 2023
Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife
Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife30 May 2023
South Africa's finest dairy products awarded at SA Dairy Championships 2023
South Africa's finest dairy products awarded at SA Dairy Championships 202329 May 2023
Source: RFG
Rhodes and Bull Brand producer RFG grows revenue but load shedding weighs on costs25 May 2023
Source: ©tanialerro -
SA consumers called to comment on draft food labelling regulations24 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz