The state of independents - Play to win in the formal independent trade

Contributing nearly a third of the South African FMCG market, the formal independent wholesale and retail channel remains an essential route into the informal retail market for FMCG suppliers and service providers. Due to the complexities of trading in the market and the competitive nature of formal independents, current information is vital to understand and stay abreast of shifting market dynamics.

Trade Intelligence’s annual Formal Independent Channel Report provides suppliers with the tools and information needed to build winning route-to-market strategies and customer business plans. A preview of some insights from the report shows how dynamic this market is:

Formal Independent Channel Report

The Formal Independent Channel Report provides actionable insights to drive short to medium-term market gains for FMCG suppliers. Get an in-depth understanding of the market and its size, players, shoppers, marketing touchpoints and trends, as well as a playbook for each wholesale player and opportunities and considerations for suppliers.

Who will use this report?

Route-to-market / go-to-market managers



Wholesale service providers



Trade marketing and channel managers



About Trade Intelligence

Trade Intelligence is South Africa’s leading source of consumer goods retail research, insights and capability-building solutions, focusing on the industry’s corporate and independent retailers and wholesalers. We are the trusted voice of the sectors in which we operate, aggregating information to amplify knowledge, grow capability, and enable collaboration that drives profitable trading relationships and sustainable sector growth.