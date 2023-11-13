Meet the Amazon experts offering a 360-degree solution for a complex platform!

Confirmation that Amazon will be making an entry into South Africa next year have retailers eager to take advantage of the world's biggest marketplace. However, there's plenty more to selling on Amazon than creating a storefront for your product and hoping for the best.

Russell Ball

So says Russell Ball, managing director of RT7, a specialist agency with more than 10 years’ experience in this highly specific area.

As Ball explains, advertising on Amazon may well be driven by excellent creativity and a strong brand story, but true success relies on the rigorous criteria on which its algorithms are based. “Amazon’s aim is to create the consummate consumer experience, which means that your brand is evaluated on factors ranging from stock to pricing, quality, content and conversion rate, among many others,” he says.

Brands which fall short in any of these areas are penalised with a suppressed listing, which is why it is critical to ensure that they are aware of the criteria – especially since they are often subject to change.

This is where the aid of an experienced expert pays dividends. Since start, RT7 has worked with more than 150 clients across categories, including the likes of Cadburys, Rubix and Peugeot, to get the most of digital advertising on this complex platform.

More than this, its hard-earned ability has seen RT7 nominated as a finalist in the 2022 Amazon Ads Partner Awards in Brand Building for its work with UK chocolate brand, Monty Bojangles. Ball says that this special accomplishment is all the more valued given that the agency was founded in South Africa, and while it occupies a prominent position in the global arena, it continues to operate out of Cape Town, with sales teams based in the UK. What’s more, it is one of very few local agencies to focus on Amazon.

“Our decision to specialise on this platform will certainly give us an advantage when the brand comes to South Africa, because it takes a long time to learn the nuances that affect advertising in this marketplace and, even more, to apply them,” Ball comments.

He adds that RT7 has reached a point where it is able not only to advise clients on creative issues – from the images that may prove most impactful to the keywords which are not allowed in terms of Amazon’s algorithms – to managing ‘behind the scenes’ challenges which may affect their standing as an Amazon seller. These challenges range from ensuring that packages are the right size, and that distribution takes place as per Amazon’s regulations, to advising on tax and import-export requirements. RT7 can even assist in cases where brands need to retrieve funds as a result of a penalty imposed by Amazon, perhaps because of late delivery or incorrect packaging. And, all the while, RT7 works hard to ensure that at times of peak events, like Black Friday or the festive season, clients’ brands are the first noticed by consumers.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming chapter and look forward to working with brands that have the resources and commitment to turn their Amazon adventure into a success,” Ball concludes.