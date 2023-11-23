Luggage Glove enhances its Amazon market presence

The Luggage Glove brand approached RT7 to assist with enhancing their Amazon market presence globally, increasing brand recognition, and ultimately boosting their sales through the platform.

Luggage Glove is a patented invention from South Africa, developed in 2006, with a primary purpose of safeguarding your suitcase during your travels and simplifying luggage identification.

The challenge they faced on Amazon

RT7 was tasked with the responsibility of establishing the Luggage Glove brand's presence on Amazon. Our role includes guiding the Luggage Glove team with a suitable fulfilment method. As a new brand to Amazon, the Luggage Glove team had limited experience with selling on the e-commerce platform and requested training on the various Amazon systems. This training needed to cover a range of topics, including navigating Seller Central and Brand Registry, optimising and uploading content, campaign management, and providing operational support.

One of the forthcoming challenges we anticipate involves growing sales in a highly competitive market and enhancing their best seller rank.

The solution that RT7 provided

The initial steps in the process included setting up the Luggage Glove Amazon Seller account, Brand Registry account, and developing their brand on the platform. To establish a consistent brand presence on Amazon, we crafted a content mock-up that reflected the brand's unique identity and ensured this theme would be maintained across their Amazon listings.

Furthermore, we organised a comprehensive training schedule, leveraging our team of specialists to address all the identified learning areas. This training was designed to equip Luggage Glove with a thorough understanding of the Amazon platform, enabling them to effectively manage their account moving forward.

In terms of fulfilment methods, we engaged in discussions with Luggage Glove regarding two viable options: Seller Fulfilled Prime and Fulfilled by Amazon. Our recommendations factored in the specific considerations associated with each fulfilment method, as well as the pricing structure.

When the time comes to launch our advertising strategy, our team will employ a full marketing funnel approach. This approach is geared towards enhancing brand awareness, expanding market share, and gaining traction in a highly competitive marketplace.

This partnership has given Luggage Glove the opportunity to feature on the Amazon platform and showcase our specialised protective cover which was designed to provide travellers with peace of mind. RT7 has been instrumental in driving our Amazon strategy and ensuring we win in this space,

https://rt7digital.com/ | https://rt7digital.com/work/all