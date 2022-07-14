Industries

Inaugural Clubfoot Africa Conference taking place this November

14 Jul 2022
Issued by: MANGO-OMC
Moulding the future
Inaugural Clubfoot Africa Conference taking place this November

Entitled ‘Moulding the Future’, the first global Clubfoot Africa Conference will take place 21-23 November this year. A hybrid event, onsite delegates will be hosted at the UCT GSB Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Karen Moss, founder and director of STEPS, the conference host says: “In 2020, we had to take the difficult decision to cancel the Conference in the interests of safety. We are so thankful to our sponsors and partners for sticking with us and making it possible to create a platform for global experts and colleagues to join together for the first time in Africa!”

The South African population has the second highest rate of clubfoot incidence in the world, affecting no fewer than 2,000 babies each year. A first for Africa, this Conference will not only bring specialists together to discuss treatment options but, as essentially, provide platforms for all stakeholders including patients’ families to gain cutting-edge information.

“South Africa has in-depth knowledge about clubfoot treatment in resource-restricted environments,” says Moss. “We have also benefitted from working with specialists around the world who have shared their skills and expertise with us via webinars over the last two years. This year’s conference brings with it the opportunity to reach an even wider audience and to share learnings and ways to ensure that every single child born with clubfoot is treated and able to go on to live and enjoy a mobile life.”

Clubfoot Africa Conference will focus on the following themes:

  • Clubfoot treatment in resource restricted settings
  • Innovation and technology in the treatment of clubfoot
  • Clubfoot in the older walking child

Registration is now open.

The fee structure is tiered according to the World Bank List of Economies to ensure that fees are kept affordable across the global delegate base.

To review the draft programme and impressive list of speakers, please visit Clubfoot Africa Conference.

MANGO-OMC
MANGO-OMC a South African PR, communications and digital marketing agency with a network across Africa.



