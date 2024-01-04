Tripple revolutionises legacy planning with groundbreaking app

Tripple, a pioneering digital legacy company with a unique life-centric focus, has launched its new mobile app, introducing a revolutionary approach to life- and medical-will creation.

In response to the widespread absence of wills, especially among 64% of Gen X and nearly 80% of Millennials, Tripple emerges as the first-of-its-kind, fully-free legal- and medical-will creation tool.

Tripple's user-friendly interface, resembling a straightforward questionnaire, guides individuals through the process of creating wills, bequeathing both digital- and non-digital items, and establishing secure communication channels for conveying wishes to next of kin and healthcare proxies.

Moreover, this will-creation tool also allows people to store their life memories by means of interactive journal prompts, and provide mentorship opportunities to others.

The app ensures maximum privacy and safety with Face ID protection and full encryption.

Crystal and Karim Sadik, both surgeons in Upstate New York, founded Tripple after a personal loss in 2019 highlighted the crucial need for life wills at any age.

Recognising the complexity and high costs associated with preparing legal wills, particularly among Millennials, the Sadiks embarked on creating an innovative solution.

Today, Tripple makes legacy preservation an integral part of users' lives.

The Sadiks’ future plans involve integrating cutting-edge technologies into the app like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality to enhance the user experience.

Expansion plans include incorporating state and country-specific legal documents into the digital-will offerings, along with a professional Tripple desktop version for lawyers to customise documents.

Moreover, Tripple envisions partnerships with businesses and charities, leveraging users' earned Deed badges for real-world value.

Continuous improvement based on user feedback is central to Tripple's mission, with the Sadiks aspiring for it to be the go-to app for preserving assets and memories for generations.

Tripple is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.