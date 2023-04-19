Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

The annual physical Abundance360 event (A360), took place in Los Angeles earlier this year and was attended by hundreds of people. The prestigious event, hosted by world-renowned futurist Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, is where visionary thinkers congregate to learn how to harness the latest technologies, create wealth and solve the world's greatest challenges. Now, for the first time, African thinkers will also have the opportunity to access these teachings.

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, will be hosting the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, where, from 5 - 9 June 2023, a self-timed learning format will enable participants to learn from A360’s visionaries in Ubuntuland. In a curated Metaverse experience, Diamandis and the A360 speakers will share bleeding-edge insights to help participants leverage technologies and transform their business, enhance their philanthropy, and develop Moonshot projects.

There are two participation options: full package access or individual tracks. With the full access package, ticket holders can access all five learning tracks and explore one per day. Individual track access enables participants to select which topics interest them most. Additionally, all participants will get to “travel” through space in 90-minute virtual reality sessions through an exciting immersive simulation.

The five learning tracks are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Speakers include: Emad Mostaque, Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, Andrew Ng, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

This track provides an overview of artificial intelligence and its applications in various industries. It will cover the fundamental concepts of AI, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. Speakers will also discuss the challenges and opportunities of AI adoption, its impact on society, the latest AI technologies, tools, techniques, as well as case studies and best practices from leading experts in the field.

Abundance

Speakers include: Sal Khan, Martin Roscheisen, PhD, Geordie Rose, PhD, Andrew Yang, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

This track breaks down how to unlock abundance in your life and experience greater joy, fulfilment and purpose as we explore the concept of abundance and provide practical tips and strategies for cultivating abundance in various aspects of your life. Whether you are seeking greater financial prosperity, better relationships, improved health, or simply more happiness and peace of mind, this track will provide insights and tools to help you achieve your goals.

Exponential Technologies (Exponentials)

Speakers include: Paolo Pirjanian, PhD, Ali Khademhosseini, PhD, Alexander Zhavoronkhov, PhD, Jack Hidary, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

This track explores the opportunities and challenges presented by the exponential growth of technology in the health industry and in business. While exponentials have had tremendous benefits, they also bring new challenges. Our expert speakers will discuss these issues and provide insights into how healthcare organisations can navigate these challenges and how businesses can stay ahead of the curve.

Longevity

Speakers include: Mark Hyman, MD, Doris A. Taylor, PhD, FACC, FAHA, Naveen Jain, Michael Hufford, PhD, Mary Lou Jepsen, PhD, James Min, MD, Hans Keirstead, PhD, Tim Nelson, MD, PhD, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

In recent years, advances in science and technology have made it possible to extend human lifespans and improve the quality of life for aging populations. The A360 speakers will discuss the latest developments in the field of longevity, including the biology of aging, lifestyle interventions and emerging therapies. They will also discuss the ethical and social implications of increasing human lifespans as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving field.

Moonshots

Speakers include: Tony Robbins, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Moonshots are ambitious, game-changing ideas that have the potential to revolutionise entire industries and transform the world we live in. The A360 speakers will discuss the history of moonshots, from the space race to modern-day examples like Elon Musk's SpaceX. They will also explore the key principles of moonshot thinking, including setting audacious goals, embracing failure, and collaborating across disciplines.

Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder of Abundance360 said, “I am thrilled to join the Africarare metaverse and bring the transformative power of immersive learning to the world. With the A360 Summit as a metaverse space adventure, we can explore new frontiers of knowledge and unlock the potential of the next generation of future leaders.”

Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare, shares his excitement for the upcoming event: "Abundance 360 teachings are truly empowering and inspiring, and having attended myself, I can attest to that. Bringing a condensed version of this learning experience to the world is an incredible opportunity for our audiences to benefit tremendously."

To learn more about the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, or to book tickets, go to https://www.diamandis.com/a360-metaverse-adventure.

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.