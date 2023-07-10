AdFocus entries are now open!

Entries close at midnight on 1 September 2023.
This year, some changes have been made to the AdFocus Awards category.
Significantly, the Digital Agency Award has been dropped.
AdFocus Awards chairperson Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA explains, “The digital agency as a category has become redundant. In our industry, digital is no longer a vertical and is horizontally integrated across all agencies and all disciplines.”
However, he says that if an agency is a digital specialist, then the Specialist Agency category provides a perfect home.
Specialist Agency is for any agency that is not an advertising, media or public relations agency but still operates in the creative agency sector. For example, sports, sponsorship, entertainment, promotions and activations, digital, etc.
In the main advertising awards, Large Agency of the Year and Medium Agency of the Year’s percentage of the overall score allocated to creative has been increased to 30%.
“Our industry is, at a fundamental level, about harnessing the power of creativity to drive impact. We believe that this increase better reflects this,” says Gallarelli.
An important new requirement is an affidavit from the chief financial officer or financial director of an agency to confirm and give an assurance that all financial information shared across the entry is correct.
In general, all the Adfocus questionnaires have been brought up to date to ensure they remain relevant to the industry.
In addition, all PoPAI requirements are adhered to. These can be found on the site.
The main categories of the 2023 AdFocus Awards are:
Agency Awards for 2023 are:
Nominated categories:
To enter, complete an online questionnaire and submit supporting documents on the AdFocus Awards website (www.adfocus.co.za).
Here’s how to enter, step-by-step:
*Please note: If you entered the AdFocus Awards in 2022, your login details will no longer be valid. Please register a new account on the FM AdFocus Awards website to enter this year’s awards.
Further information on award categories, entry criteria and closing dates can be found at www.adfocus.co.za.