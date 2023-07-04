New WYSTC programme to connect travel influencers with brands and destinations

Global not-for-profit membership organisation, World Youth Student and Educational (WYSE) Travel Confederation has announced the launch of its inaugural World Youth and Student Travel Conference (WYSTC) Influencer Programme this September.

The WYSTC Influencer Programme will offer a number of travel influencers the opportunity to attend the conference and meet with the decision-makers of key youth and student travel brands and destinations. The one-to-one business appointments provide time for focussed conversations which could pave the way for partnerships, collaborations and brand sponsorships with leading industry players. In turn, organisations attending WYSTC will be able to put their brand in front of influencers, exchange ideas and build relationships.

"WYSTC is the meeting place for the top companies working for youth and student travel," says David Chapman, director general of WYSE Travel Confederation. "Including an Influencer Programme is a natural evolution for the conference; we know that millennials and Gen Z’rs trust influencers and use social media as a source of inspiration when booking trips, looking for unique experiences or cool places to stay.

By inviting travel influencers to attend WYSTC, they not only gain a deeper understanding of our industry, but also attendees have the opportunity to build partnerships with influencers that align with their audience."

Influencers who meet the criteria will receive complimentary registration to WYSTC, as well as a complimentary four-night stay in a hotel in Lisbon and a contribution towards their travel costs. Lunches, coffee breaks, social events and access to the full educational programme are also included.

