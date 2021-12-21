2nd deadline for The One Show 2022

The next deadline for The One Show 2022 closes out with the calendar year, 31 December 2021.

Completing your One Show entries by Friday, 31 December will save you from any of the fee increases in the new year.In addition all entries submitted by that date will be included in the early judging beginning next month.“Considering that most entries aren’t submitted until the later deadlines, this early judging is a great way to stand out from the crowd — because there’s less of a crowd,” says the One Show.