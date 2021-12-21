Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Best of BizBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Advertising News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Business services

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


2nd deadline for The One Show 2022

21 Dec 2021
The next deadline for The One Show 2022 closes out with the calendar year, 31 December 2021.
Source: © dolgachov
Source: © dolgachov 123rf

Completing your One Show entries by Friday, 31 December will save you from any of the fee increases in the new year.

In addition all entries submitted by that date will be included in the early judging beginning next month.

“Considering that most entries aren’t submitted until the later deadlines, this early judging is a great way to stand out from the crowd — because there’s less of a crowd,” says the One Show.
NextOptions
Read more: advertising, awards, the one show

Related

Soure: Epica Awards
2021 Epica Awards Top 10 ranked agencies4 hours ago
New York Festivals AME Awards opens 2022 entries
New York Festivals AME Awards opens 2022 entries17 Dec 2021
Image supplied
The New York Festivals AME Report is out15 Dec 2021
MoreTyme: That's Cleva
MoreTyme: That's Cleva14 Dec 2021
Image supplied
Castle Lite's campaign focusses on renewable electricity for uninterrupted enjoyment14 Dec 2021
All the Epica Awards Grand Prix winners
All the Epica Awards Grand Prix winners13 Dec 2021
Source: ©Nataliya Vaitkevich
22 ad industry things to ditch in 202210 Dec 2021
Cannes Lions Grands Prix awards
Cannes launches new Creative B2B Lions9 Dec 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz