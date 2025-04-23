Green transport and sustainability take centre stage at Transport Evolution Africa 2025

While Africa’s transport sector currently contributes just 3.8% to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it faces a pivotal moment with the continent’s population expected to double by 2050, driving rising energy demands and emissions.

Source: Supplied

If no action is taken, transport-related emissions could triple within the same timeframe, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

This underscores the urgent need for sustainable investment and proactive action to mitigate the potential impact, transforming infrastructure towards low-carbon, resilient transport systems.

While the challenge is significant, it also presents a valuable opportunity to reshape Africa’s transport sector through sustainable investment and the development of low-carbon pathways that drive economic growth and protect the environment.

In response to this urgent need, the 12th Transport Evolution Africa Forum and Expo 2025 will introduce a dedicated Green Transport Evolution section.

Taking place from 17-19 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg — alongside Big 5 Construct South Africa and the South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo — the event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations in electric mobility, renewable energy integration, and sustainable logistics.

It aims to be a catalyst for industry collaboration, policy dialogue, and tangible solutions as Africa moves towards a greener transport future.

A sustainable future for Africa

“Africa stands at a critical crossroads — the decisions made today will determine both the environmental and economic trajectory for the continent in the future.

The latest research shows that sustainable transport isn’t only about protecting the environment; it is a significant economic opportunity with the potential to drive job creation, improve public health, and transform mobility in Africa.

"The introduction of the Green Transport Evolution area at the event prioritises our commitment to sustainability and provides a platform for the industry to access the innovations, partnerships, and knowledge needed to accelerate this transition," explains Josh Low, Vice President South Africa at dmg events.

This year’s conference will feature a series of sessions dedicated to sustainable transport.

These include several Think Tanks covering topics such as:

• The role of green logistics in sustainable supply chains,

• Transitioning to electric freight fleets,

• Green cold chain solutions and efficient last-mile delivery, and

• The future of warehousing in an evolving supply chain

These sessions will explore practical solutions to decarbonise transport operations while enhancing efficiency, competitiveness, and infrastructure resilience.

Transport Evolution Africa aims to facilitate meaningful dialogue and action to reduce carbon emissions across the continent, bringing together industry leaders offering sustainable transport solutions.

The event will showcase innovations from companies at the forefront of green transport, including electric vehicle manufacturers, renewable energy integrators, and logistics optimisation specialists.

Justin Coetzee, Founder of GoMetro and a speaker at the event, shares his thoughts on the transformative potential of electric mobility in Africa: “The continent has a unique opportunity to leapfrog traditional transport models and adopt the next generation of vehicle and transport technologies that are increasingly cost-competitive and reimagine sustainability.

"At Transport Evolution Africa, we will be sharing insights at the Think Tank discussing electric-powered vehicles in transport and logistics."

Key strategies for reducing carbon emissions will be unpacked throughout the event, including optimising routes to minimise distances, right-sizing vehicles for specific tasks, ensuring multiple uses for transport assets, and implementing comprehensive sustainability strategies within organisations.

Experts will also emphasise the importance of appointing dedicated sustainability champions within companies to drive and maintain these initiatives.

The conference will further address the policy frameworks and financial mechanisms needed to support Africa’s transition to green transport.

Greg Cress, principal director: automotive and eMobility at Accenture, comments: "There's a significant gap between ambition and implementation when it comes to sustainable transport in Africa. At Transport Evolution Africa, we'll be focusing on the role of green logistics to create sustainable supply chains."

Cross-sector collaboration for transformative change

With over 100 exhibitors, thousands of visitors, and more than 300 VIPs and conference delegates expected from over 21 countries, Transport Evolution Africa 2025 is set to be the largest gathering yet for Africa’s transport and logistics community.

Its co-location with Big 5 Construct South Africa presents an unprecedented opportunity for cross-sector collaboration, uniting the entire value chain involved in developing sustainable transport infrastructure.

Low concludes: "This year's event is not just about showcasing technologies — it's about facilitating the meaningful dialogue and partnerships needed to tackle carbon emissions across the continent. By bringing together transport, construction, and infrastructure professionals under one roof, we're creating a platform for integrated solutions that can truly transform Africa's transport networks."