The Odyssey takes Imax by storm, breaking Ster-Kinekor box office records

After years of streaming dominance, cinema is proving it still has the power to create global moments. The release of The Odyssey has reignited audience excitement, with moviegoers across South Africa filling Imax theatres and helping Ster-Kinekor achieve its biggest Imax opening weekend since 2019.

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Shot entirely using Imax film cameras, the highly anticipated epic recorded sold-out screenings across the country’s nine Imax cinemas, placing it among the exhibitor’s strongest-performing Imax releases in history.

A record-breaking return to the big screen

The Odyssey’s opening weekend success comes at a time when blockbuster cinema is experiencing a major resurgence. Globally, the film earned $263,5m during its debut weekend, surpassing its reported $250m production budget within just three days.

For Ster-Kinekor, the release marks its most successful Imax opening weekend since the record-breaking era of blockbuster giants such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

“The Odyssey opening weekend officially ranks as one of the best-performing Imax titles on opening weekend in Ster-Kinekor’s history,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

The achievement highlights the continued demand for immersive cinema experiences, with audiences seeking out films designed to be experienced on the largest possible screen.

Cinema’s billion-dollar moment

The Odyssey is not the only film rewriting box office history. The musical biopic Michael has also reached a major milestone, becoming the first biographical film to cross the $1bn mark at the global box office.

Following a blockbuster opening weekend that exceeded expectations with $217m in ticket sales, Michael has cemented itself as one of the most successful music biopics ever released.

A blockbuster season keeps audiences coming back

The success of The Odyssey follows a strong mid-year period for cinema, with a diverse lineup of films attracting audiences across generations.

The success of The Odyssey follows a strong cinema season, with audiences continuing to show up for a diverse mix of entertainment. Family favourites such as Toy Story 5 and Moana helped bring younger moviegoers back to theatres during the school holidays, while a major slate of upcoming releases is set to keep the momentum going.

Fans can look forward to titles including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Dune: Chapter 3 and Avengers: Dooms Day, bringing some of the biggest global franchises back to the big screen.

South African talent takes centre stage

Adding to the excitement around cinema’s next chapter is the upcoming release of Children of Blood and Bone, arriving in Imax on 15 January 2027.

Shot entirely across South Africa, the fantasy epic stars South African actress Thuso Mbedu as protagonist Zélie Adebola and features an international cast including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cynthia Erivo.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film offers another opportunity for South African locations and talent to take centre stage on a global platform.

The return of the cinema experience

While streaming platforms continue to reshape entertainment habits, the success of The Odyssey highlights something audiences still value: the shared experience of watching a major film unfold on the big screen.

From Imax visuals to surround sound and the atmosphere of a packed theatre, cinema continues to offer an experience designed around collective excitement.

“With a list of blockbuster titles releasing across Imax and Ster-Kinekor’s other cinema formats, there really is no better time than now to be watching these incredible movies as the directors made them to be seen,” says Wylie.